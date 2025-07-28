Home / Industry / Banking / RBI proposes new regime for co-op bank branch expansion, ATM setup

RBI proposes new regime for co-op bank branch expansion, ATM setup

New ECBA framework to replace FSWM norms; banks must meet capital, profit, and compliance standards for authorisation

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The period of validity for ECBA compliance will be considered valid up to 30 September of the next financial year. | Image: Bloomberg
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 8:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As part of regulatory reforms, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a new regime — the Eligibility Criteria for Business Authorisation (ECBA) — for granting permissions and approvals to urban co-operative banks (UCBs) to open new branches, set up ATMs, processing centres, and other infrastructure. This will replace the current Financially Sound and Well Managed (FSWM) framework.
 
A bank will be considered fully compliant with ECBA if it meets specified conditions related to capital adequacy, asset quality, profitability, reserve ratios, and more, based on the audited financial statements as of 31 March of the immediately preceding financial year, the RBI said in its draft Master Direction.
 
The regulator said banks must maintain the regulatory minimum applicable capital adequacy ratio (CAR). Their net non-performing assets (NPAs) should not exceed three per cent. Additionally, the bank must have reported net profit for the preceding two financial years without any accumulated losses on the balance sheet. 
 
There should be no default in the maintenance of the cash reserve ratio (CRR) or statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) during the current or preceding financial year. Banks must have fully implemented Core Banking Solutions (CBS). The bank must not be under any directions from the RBI, or subject to the Supervisory Action Framework or Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) in the previous or current financial year. It should also have at least two professional directors on its board.
 
A bank shall determine its compliance with the ECBA every year based on the audited financial statements for the immediately preceding financial year. The board of the bank must satisfy itself regarding compliance and pass a resolution approving the same. The RBI should be notified within 15 calendar days from the date of the board resolution.
 
The period of validity for ECBA compliance will be considered valid up to 30 September of the next financial year.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Union Bank of India puts 10 Future Group brands on block to recover dues

TMB eyes home advantage in Thoothukudi's investment wave; to tap MSMEs

Premium

Public sector banks' property e-auctions take a leap under BAANKNET

Credit growth inches up to 9.8% as deposit growth continues to outpace

Premium

New national policy on cooperatives calls for apex bank for the sector

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIbusiness

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story