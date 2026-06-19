Banks' supervisory data quality score slips marginally in March quarter

The overall quality of supervisory data submitted by scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) deteriorated marginally in the quarter ended March 2026, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI).

The central bank said the overall sDQI score for SCBs declined to 90.7 in March 2026 from 90.9 in December 2025. The index measures data quality across four parameters, accuracy, timeliness, completeness, and consistency, in the submission of returns and microdata used for supervisory assessments. Over the past year, the overall sDQI score improved to 990.7 in March 2026 from 89.3 in March 2025, supported by gains in consistency and timeliness. However, the latest quarter saw a marginal decline from the December 2025 level.

Among bank groups, foreign banks recorded the highest overall score of 91.4 in March, up from 90.7 in December 2025. Public-sector banks’ score declined to 90.7 from 91.0, while private-sector banks had the sharpest fall, with the score dropping to 89.3 from 90.6. Small finance banks recorded an overall score of 90.4, down from 91.9 in the previous quarter. At the aggregate level, the accuracy score for SCBs fell to 86.8 in March from 87.9 in December 2025. Timeliness also moderated to 92.1 from 92.7. However, completeness improved to 96.4 from 95.8, while consistency rose marginally to 87.4 from 87.0.