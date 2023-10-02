UPI-based ATMs will not replace conventional ATMs; both will co-exist

India’s ATM network may soon level up as it puts a new spin on existing ATMs by allowing UPI-based QR codes to withdraw cash.

Earlier in September, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) unveiled a UPI-based ATM. These machines enable customers to withdraw cash without needing a physical card. Users must scan a QR code displayed on an ATM screen, enter the desired amount, and key in the UPI PIN on their phone to draw out money.



An ATM solely dedicated to UPI-based cash withdrawals simplifies the machine’s hardware components. This includes doing away with the card reader, an encrypting PIN pad (EPP), a biometric scanner, and a receipt printer while focusing on core requirements such as a screen for display and a cash dispenser. Players said that instead of coming out with UPI-specific ATMs, it makes sense to add features within the existing machines to cater to UPI-enabled cash withdrawal.

“Today, there are 115,000 NCR ATMs deployed in the country. All of them are in a position to offer UPI on their existing ATMs. From a hardware perspective, no change is required for them to offer UPI-based withdrawals. There is only software that will be required for the QR code,” said Navroze Dastur, managing director at NCR India, an ATM manufacturer.



Dastur explains the shift towards UPI ATMs will be gradual, and consumers will not prefer using standalone UPI ATMs overnight.

“Ideally, we don’t want a scenario where a customer comes to an ATM with a card to withdraw cash but finds that the ATM can only dispense via UPI. The first priority is to enable all the existing machines with the UPI functionality. We need to get all the participating banks, the acquiring, and the issuing banks, to start offering the UPI service on their ATM channels,” Dastur added.



K Srinivas, managing director and CEO of India1 Payments, a white-label ATM player, adds that close to 300 million users out of a population of close to 1.4 billion have transacted via UPI at least once in their lifetime. UPI created a record in August when it crossed the 10 billion transaction mark.

“Of the 300 million users on UPI, there will be about 100 million who use the system regularly. Most of them reside in Tier-I, Tier-II kinds of towns. As a result, as you go to Tier-IV, Tier-V, and Tier-VI towns, which are the areas we operate in, it will take some time for UPI-based cash withdrawals to become prevalent,” Srinivas said.



The total ATMs in the country stood at 259,000 at the end of March, according to Reserve Bank of India data.

Thus, Srinivas explains that establishing a UPI-only ATM would be a waste of capital.



“It would be impractical to replace all the existing ATMs with UPI ATMs or put UPI ATMs right next to conventional machines. There will be customers who will use the QR method and the conventional method to withdraw cash. Both systems will have to co-exist,” Srinivas added.

Additionally, replacing existing systems entirely is an expensive feat.



Srinivas adds that there are multiple costs involved such as the cost of the ATM itself, rentals, cost of loading cash, interest cost of cash, and infrastructure costs, which include electricity and workforce. While the initial price of existing ATMs is pegged at around Rs 2.8 lakh, the cost of running an ATM ranges from Rs 60,000 to Rs 85,000 per month.

“As there is a nominal upgrade cost on the software side to push for QR-based withdrawals, these investments that have been made by the banks on existing ATM channels are safe,” Dastur noted.



The elimination of physical cards at these UPI ATMs will also confer an advantage in terms of security. Card frauds such as skimming and card cloning, which extract cash, will significantly reduce in a cardless transaction ecosystem.

On that note, Srinivas adds that the Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) could pave the way for a cardless cash withdrawal system.