Commercial banks stare at treasury losses in Q2 as bond yields harden

Commercial banks are expected to make trading losses as yields of government bonds hardened during the July-September quarter, tracking a sharp rise in US bond yields. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond rose by 73 basis points in the July-September period.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark government security rose 10 basis points during the quarter to settle at 7.22 per cent on Friday. The yield on the 5-year paper hardened 15 basis points, and for the 14-year bond, the yield went up by 11 basis points.

"Based on how people are positioned, or how they have traded across the quarter, there is a possibility that some banks will report a trading loss. Probably they will report a larger mark-to-market (MTM) loss in terms of provisioning," said the head of treasury of the private sector lender.

"We have seen how bad it has got over just the last three trading sessions. A fair amount of pain we have had to bear because of yields moving up. And the fact that US yields are not cooling off is putting a lot of pressure on domestic yield," the official added.

Global factors remained unsupportive during the second quarter, as central banks across the globe hiked rates because the inflationary pressure persisted, and data did not change to the extent of expectations.

"The rise in yields was in line with the hawkish stance taken by all the central banks. Earlier people were expecting rate cuts in the third or fourth quarter [by Reserve Bank of India (RBI)], but that has also been pushed further. That also is the reason that we have seen a recent spike in bond yields in spite of getting included into bond inclusion," Arun Bansal, ED Head of Treasury at IDBI Bank said.

The benchmark yield had fallen by 19 basis points in the first quarter due to the overall positive market sentiment after the Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent, in its meeting on April 6. The domestic rate-setting panel paused the rate hike cycle after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022, thereby prompting traders to stock up on government bonds betting that the committee's next action would be a rate cut.

"Globally there is a lot of uncertainty about where the interest rates will peak and how long they will stay there; this disquieting situation is pushing the US long-term yields higher and giving strength to the US dollar. Domestically we have a comfortable situation; inflation is expected to come down to below 6 per cent for the month of September and a stable currency. The worrying factor for us is the steady rise in crude prices in the last few days," V.R.C. Reddy, head of treasury at Karur Vysya Bank, said.

During the quarter, the rupee depreciated by 1.2 per cent against the US dollar, but RBI's intervention helped it to perform better than many other Asian currencies.

"I think there's a lot of pain which we have to bear because of US Treasuries. And the way Brent (crude oil) is reacting, RBI has been selling very heavily in dollar-rupee, trying to contain the rupee very actively," another private bank treasury head said.

The rupee hit an all-time closing low of 83.27 against the dollar on 19 September.

"The worry is if the interest rate differential between India and the US increases in this third quarter. Because there is one more rate hike which is likely in the US. So whether it happens on 1 November or it happens in December, that is still a possibility. And my worry is if the interest rate differential increases, there could be further pressure on the dollar-rupee," the treasury head said.

The rupee has depreciated by 1 per cent in the current financial year. Market participants expect it to depreciate further in the third quarter due to the hardening of international crude oil prices.