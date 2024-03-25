Home / Industry / News / 17% more flights in Thiruvananthapuram airport summer roster than in winter

A total of 716 weekly ATMs (Air Traffic Movements) is the highlight of this schedule against 612 in the winter schedule, an airport statement said here Monday

New destinations like Hanimaadhoo in the Maldives will be added, the statement said adding that additional services to Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad in the domestic sector.
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 11:51 PM IST
The International Airport here has announced its summer schedule with 17 per cent more weekly flight operations than the winter schedule.

The summer schedule is effective from March 31 to October 24, 2024.

A total of 716 weekly ATMs (Air Traffic Movements) is the highlight of this schedule against 612 in the winter schedule, an airport statement said here Monday.

New destinations like Hanimaadhoo in the Maldives will be added, the statement said adding that additional services to Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad in the domestic sector and Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur in international destinations are also listed in the new schedule.

In the international sector, air traffic movements will increase by 21 per cent from the current level of 268 weekly ATMs to 324 for summer, it said.

In the domestic sector, the ATMs will increase by 14 per cent from the current level of 344 weekly ATMs to 392 for summer, the statement said, adding that the number of daily services to Bengaluru will be increased to 10.
 

Topics :KeralaThiruvananthapuram airportAviation industry

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 11:51 PM IST

