Dalmia's deal to buy Jaypee Cement assets lingers with arbitration

Dalmia Bharat (Cement)’s deal to acquire cement assets from Jaiprakash Associates continues to linger, close to 15 months from the deal announcement date.

With lenders to Jaypee Group reported to be in talks with National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) and a separate arbitration raging between Jaiprakash Associates and UltraTech Cement, the Dalmia-Jaypee deal awaits completion.





ALSO READ: Shree Cement enters ready mix concrete segment with 1st greenfield project In December 2022, Dalmia Cement, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat, entered into a binding framework agreement for the acquisition of clinker, cement, and power plants from Jaiprakash Associates and its subsidiary/associate having a total cement capacity of 9.4 million tonnes, at an enterprise value of Rs 5,666 crore.

The deal, since inception, has been riddled with concerns, which possibly prompted Dalmia Cement to execute it in three parts.

One of the tranches of this deal consists of JP Super with an enterprise value of Rs 1500 crore and costs and expenses up to Rs 190 crore. Jaiprakash Associates is embroiled in arbitration with UltraTech Cement. The two companies had earlier entered a deal for Dalla Super (earlier known as JP Super) cement asset in Uttar Pradesh. The same asset is part of the third tranche of the agreement Jaiprakash Associates has signed with Dalmia. In its last quarterly update, UltraTech Cement said the arbitration proceedings are pending.

Even as the arbitration has been underway since December 2022, the remaining two tranches for Dalmia’s deal with Jaypee now await lender clarity, according to people in the know.

Lenders to Jaypee Group, according to media reports, have been in talks with NARCL to sell their entire debt exposure of various Jaiprakash Associates businesses, including cement. In the event of a successful deal, it remains to be seen if NARCL will follow through on the agreement signed between Jaiprakash Associates and Dalmia Cement.

Puneet Dalmia, managing director, and chief executive officer for the company in a call with analysts in January noted, the company is working on closing the proposed Jaypee acquisition within the March 2024 ending quarter. This was an already revised timeline. So far, the company is yet to update on its completion. An email query sent to Dalmia Cement last week remained unanswered. With assets in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, the acquisition is expected to enable Dalmia to expand its footprint into India’s central markets and contribute to Dalmia’s plans to expand capacity to 75 million tonnes (MnT) by FY27 and 110-130 MnT by FY31. The company as of December 2023, operates a capacity of 44.6 MnT.

STRATEGIC DEAL



On completion, will add 9.4 million tonnes to Dalmia's cement capacity.

Enable Dalmia's footprint in the Central India market.

Dalmia is already investing in brand awareness in this market.

Incremental capex likely in assets on acquisition completion.

Source: Dalmia Cement announcements, investor call transcripts.