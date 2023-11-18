Home / Industry / News / 27 firms granted approval under new IT hardware PLI scheme: Vaishnaw

27 firms granted approval under new IT hardware PLI scheme: Vaishnaw

The new 'import management system' is aimed at monitoring shipments of laptops, tablets and computers into the country without hurting market supply or creating a cumbersome licensing regime

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government on Saturday said 27 companies, including Dell, HP, Foxconn, and Lenovo, have been granted approval under the new production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware.

The move comes at a time when India is wooing IT hardware players with policy sweeteners and incentive schemes, making a determined push to position itself as a global hub for hi-tech manufacturing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I am happy to announce that 27 companies have been approved under the PLI IT hardware scheme. About 95 per cent of these...23 companies are ready to start manufacturing from day-zero," Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

"This will set us up for being a big force in manufacturing of PCs, servers, laptops, and tablets," he added.

These 27 companies will invest Rs 3,000 crore. Big players, including Dell, Foxconn, HP, and Lenovo, are among the companies whose applications have been approved.

The government last month tweaked curbs on imports of laptops and computers, allowing importers to bring in shipments of IT hardware from overseas on a mere 'authorisation' upon detailing quantity and value.

The new 'import management system' is aimed at monitoring shipments of laptops, tablets and computers into the country without hurting market supply or creating a cumbersome licensing regime.

The new license regime is applicable to laptops, personal computers (including tablet computers), microcomputers, large or mainframe computers, and certain data processing machines to ensure India's trusted supply chain.

Also Read

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered

Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR

Weddings blitz opens up a $51 billion business opportunity for India

After Punjab foray, southern states to be target for BSNL 4G service plans

Steel ministry to soon finalise Sectoral Plan for Efficient Logistics

IndiGo becomes first airline to have over 2,000 daily scheduled flights

Hospitals get post-Covid growth injection from foreign medical tourism

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian IT firmsIT hardware GSTIT services

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story