3,000 MW electrolyser manufacturing capacity coming up in India, says govt

India is in the process of providing viability gap funding for electrolyser manufacturing capacity of about 3,000 MW per annum to boost green hydrogen production in the country, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

This assumes significance as India had launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore in January 2023.

The Mission aims to develop green hydrogen production capacity of at least 5 MMT (Million Metric Tonne) per annum with an associated renewable energy capacity addition of about 125 GW in the country.

"For Electrolyser Manufacturing, contracts have been awarded/are under process for a capacity of 3,000 MW per annum," Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

He further said for Green hydrogen production, capacity has been awarded for 4,12,000 tons per annum.

The Mission also aims to attract over Rs 8 trillion in total investments and creation of over six lakh jobs with cumulative reduction in fossil fuel imports over Rs 1 trillion and abatement of nearly 50 MMT of annual greenhouse gas emissions.

The Mission is facilitating demand creation, production, utilization and export of Green Hydrogen.

Under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition Programme (SIGHT), two distinct financial incentive mechanisms targeting domestic manufacturing of electrolysers and production of Green Hydrogen are being provided under the Mission.

The Mission will also support pilot projects in emerging end-use sectors and production pathways.

Regions capable of supporting large scale production and/or utilization of Hydrogen will be identified and developed as Green Hydrogen Hubs under the Mission.

In line with the Prime Minister's announcement at COP26, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is working towards achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030, the minister informed the House.

As on October 31, 2024, a total of 211.40 GW non-fossil power capacity has been installed in the country, he said.