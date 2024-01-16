Home / Industry / News / 30 major retail brands entered 14 Tier-II cities during Jan-Sep: Report

30 major retail brands entered 14 Tier-II cities during Jan-Sep: Report

The Tier-II cities are Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, Goa, Mangalore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Vizag, Mysore and Coimbatore

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 9:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

More than 30 major retail brands opened their stores in 14 Tier-II cities during the January-September period of last year, according to property consultant CBRE.

In its report 'Tier-II Cities: The Time to Shine' released on Tuesday, CBRE said that several domestic and international retail brands, including Croma, Armani Exchange, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Reliance Smart, Tanishq, H&M, Marks & Spencer, GAP, Starbucks, Pizza Express and Under Armour, have expanded their retail footprint to Tier-II cities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Tier-II cities are Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, Goa, Mangalore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Vizag, Mysore and Coimbatore.

The total retail real estate space in these 14 Tier-II cities stood at 29 million square feet as of September 2023, with Jaipur, Lucknow, and Chandigarh each boasting of retail real estate space ranging between 3 to 7 million square feet, as per the report.

The retail development in these cities has been a healthy mix of high streets and malls.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa of CBRE, said the e-commerce boom, tech-savvy consumer base, growing aspirations and surge in discretionary purchasing are defining the retail growth in Tier-II cities.

"Investment-grade developers are setting up large-sized contemporary malls in these cities, which are seen as an entertainment destinations and not just as a place to shop," he said.

He noted that most non-metro cities are established trade and business hubs and are now witnessing multinational corporations and start-ups setting up offices as well.

"Growing population in Tier-II cities are further propelling demand for a diverse range of retail offerings," Magazine said.

Also Read

To the Moon and back: On Artemis III mission, Nasa astronauts to wear Prada

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 out on ssc.nic.in; all you need to know

India's housing market to continue with high demand, growth in 2024

Institutional investments in Indian real estate fell to 5-year low in 2023

India's flex stock to cross 80 mn sq ft by 2026, Bengaluru tops chart

Property prices across 13 prime cities up 19% during Oct-Dec: Report

Govt analysing around 10 semiconductor manufacturing proposals: MoS IT

IREDA, Indian Overseas Bank partner to co-finance renewable energy projects

Farzi, Night Manager most watched Hindi web series in 2023: Ormax report

Insurance sector's premium income to double by FY34 to $450 bn: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Retail IndustryRetail storesTier II - IIIReal Estate

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story