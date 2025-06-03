3D-printed villas: A tech-driven future for luxury housing in India

Luxury real estate in India is embracing a futuristic edge with 3D-printed villas emerging as a new frontier in high-end housing. Though still a nascent segment, companies such as Godrej Properties and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) are pioneering the adoption of 3D construction technologies, signalling a paradigm shift in how premium homes are designed and built.

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties, in partnership with Chennai-headquartered deeptech startup Tvasta, recently unveiled India’s first 3D-printed villa at Godrej Eden Estate in Maan Hinjewadi, Pune. Spanning over 2,200 sq ft, the villa was constructed using a specialised concrete 3D printer that translates digital blueprints into physical structures through precise layering of concrete.

According to Vikas Singhal, chief operating officer at Godrej Properties, the technology leverages advanced algorithms to convert 2D and 3D architectural designs into printable formats. This enables the automated production of complex, organic forms with high structural integrity — dramatically reducing construction time when compared to traditional methods. It helps to reduce the structure work duration by half by replacing manual efforts with automation. 3D printing allows customers to personalise every element — from façades to floor plans, said Singhal. Intricate architectural details and unconventional shapes that are difficult to achieve using conventional construction techniques can now be executed seamlessly, he added.

The luxury quotient, he said, lies in the design freedom the technology affords. Features such as sculptural staircases, open-plan layouts, and flowing, nature-inspired exteriors are made possible by the precision of 3D construction. The villa at Godrej Eden Estate, for instance, includes a host of amenities such as a water feature, gazebo, outdoor seating, a barbecue corner, children’s play area, and a multi-purpose lawn. Beyond the shell However, while the structural shell is printed, interior finishes continue to be executed using traditional craftsmanship to maintain the high standards expected in luxury homes. From a commercial perspective, Singhal acknowledged that while 3D printing offers long-term value through speed, accuracy, and reduced material waste, high upfront costs and limited market adoption remain challenges.

Beyond the shell However, while the structural shell is printed, interior finishes continue to be executed using traditional craftsmanship to maintain the high standards expected in luxury homes. From a commercial perspective, Singhal acknowledged that while 3D printing offers long-term value through speed, accuracy, and reduced material waste, high upfront costs and limited market adoption remain challenges.

That said, he was confident that as deployment scales and technology becomes more accessible, costs would decline, opening avenues for sustainable and efficient housing solutions. He added that the method's ability to deliver customisation without significant cost escalation, along with faster project delivery, presents a compelling business case over time. Meanwhile, engineering giant L&T has constructed six 3D-printed villas at Varthur in Bengaluru for Prestige Group. Each villa measures approximately 4,000 sq ft and is part of the larger Prestige Lakeside Habitat development — marking a significant milestone in automated residential construction.

MV Satish, advisor to the chairman and managing director (Buildings & Factories), L&T, highlighted the departure from traditional construction, which often relies on standardised designs and repetitive formwork to manage costs. He said 3D concrete printing eliminates the need for formwork altogether. CAD designs can be directly translated into physical structures, allowing every villa to be uniquely tailored to the buyer's preferences, he explained. State-of-the-art technologies such as Building Information Modelling (BIM), construction sequence mapping, and virtual reality walkthroughs further enhance the customer experience. The result is a highly customised, tech-enabled home delivered with shorter turnaround times. Beyond aesthetics and speed, 3D-printed villas also offer strategic advantages for developers. Faster construction means quicker possession and lower financing and overhead costs, Satish said, adding that the ability to offer design flexibility gives developers an edge in a competitive market.

Intrigue factor Despite these innovations, the market remains niche. Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Group, pointed out that current demand is largely “created”, driven by forward-thinking developers and tech-savvy, high-networth individuals. “High-end villas must, in any case, come with bragging rights, and owning a villa built with the world’s latest construction technology is a major talking point for NRIs and wealthy families who want their real estate to be different,” Puri said. Cost dynamics are nuanced. While 3D printing can cut structural costs by 10–30 per cent through savings on labour and materials, these are often offset by the expense of leasing foreign-made printers and importing specialised cement — adding up to 20 per cent to the overall cost. Developers may also mark up prices by 10–25 per cent for the novelty factor, with interior and technology enhancements adding further premiums.

Puri believes the true potential of 3D-printed housing will be unlocked only when printer costs fall and regulatory frameworks adapt to accommodate taller, high-density structures — enabling broader adoption beyond the luxury segment. Buyer interest, meanwhile, is growing. “Many are intrigued by the process and keen to explore how they can build their own 3D-printed homes,” Singhal said. At Godrej Eden Estate, a key buyer segment includes mid-sized business owners aged 35–60, seeking luxury homes close to their workplaces or business hubs. Singhal added they are seeing strong interest from senior IT professionals returning from overseas, particularly those settling in Pune. “Nearly half our buyers are from Maharashtra, with the rest from across India.”