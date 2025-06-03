Home / Industry / News / Madras High Court upholds Tamil Nadu's real-money gaming regulations

Madras High Court upholds Tamil Nadu's real-money gaming regulations

The Madras High Court has dismissed petitions challenging Tamil Nadu's real-money gaming rules that ban platforms from operating between midnight and 5 a.m, citing player welfare

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC
The High Court noted regulations framed by the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority were not paternalistic but were intended to ensure the physical, mental, and financial well-being of the state’s people. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 9:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Madras High Court on Tuesday upheld Tamil Nadu’s regulations that impose time limits on real-money games (RMGs) such as rummy and poker.
 
The state’s regulations prohibit real-money gaming platforms from operating between midnight and 5 am.
 
A Bench of Justice S M Subramaniam and Justice K Rajasekar dismissed the writ petitions filed by Esport Players Welfare Association and gaming companies such as WinZO, Head Digital Works, Junglee Games, and Games24x7.
 
Gaming companies and their associations are expected to challenge the order in the Supreme Court, according to people in the know.  
 
The High Court noted regulations framed by the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority were not paternalistic but were intended to ensure the physical, mental, and financial well-being of the state’s people. 
 
It said the petitioners’ contention that no blanket hours were imposed on consuming content on OTT (over the top) platforms, unlike real-money games, was not sustainable because there were no monetary stakes involved.
 
“It is only in online RMGs where there are stakes involved (that) the players get attracted by the prospect of rewards, which could lead to addictive behaviour and, more often than ever, (the players) tend to get lost in the pleasure of the game,” the court observed.  
 
The court said there was no strong reason to dilute the need for Aadhaar-based authentication. This is required to verify the age of the participants, given that the law prohibits minors from playing real-money games.
 
“The scope for manipulation or deceit is less in Aadhaar verification (than in) other ID proofs,” it noted. 
 
It added the state was authorised to pass legislation to govern matters affecting the public health of its citizens, citing that games such as rummy and poker had created public-health risks in Tamil Nadu. 
 
An industry participant said: “From the industry’s perspective, the state’s powers are restricted to betting and gambling. RMGs in India are a game of skill and not chance. By consequence, the powers to regulate online games of skill rest only with the Centre.”
 
The person added that the ban hours prohibited professionals from playing in international tournaments. 
 
“Players cannot play international tournaments held during the hours when the blanket ban is imposed (midnight to 5 am). They are missing out. The right to livelihood is in question,” the person added. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rising costs, competition to dent margins for construction firms in FY26

Emerging diversified construction firms set for stable FY26 growth: Crisil

Home loan volume and value see double-digit growth in FY25: Report

Mumbai is 6th globally in under-construction data centre capacity: Report

India's job market sees high mobility, many seeking new roles: Report

Topics :Madras High CourtMadras HCRummyCircleonline games

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story