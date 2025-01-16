4 in 5 professionals in India plan to look for a new job in 2025: LinkedIn

Over four in five (82 per cent) professionals in India plan to look for a new job this year, yet more than half (55 per cent) say the job search has become harder in the last year, according to new research from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network.Additionally, more than two-thirds (69 per cent) of Indian HR professionals feel it has become more challenging to find qualified talent for a role, signalling a necessary shift in the way professionals will need to apply for – and land – a job in 2025.Job seekers in 2024 faced a sluggish labour market, with little movement. As 2025 begins, one in five (15 per cent) working professionals who were looking for a new job in 2024 are still looking for new opportunities. The tough market has held some back, with 37 per cent saying they don’t plan to look for a job in 2025. But, there’s also growing confidence among many as 58 per cent believe the job market will improve and they are optimistic about getting a new job in 2025.Nirajita Banerjee, Career Expert and Sr. Managing Editor for LinkedIn India says “The job market is tough, but it’s a reminder for Indians to take a more thoughtful approach to their job search. Building the right skills is key, but so is keeping your LinkedIn profile updated and focusing on roles that truly match with your skills. Being more strategic and deliberate can reward you with new opportunities and meaningful career growth even in a challenging job market.”The report also found that many professionals are applying to as many jobs as possible, but this strategy isn’t effective. In fact, 49 per cent of job seekers are applying to more jobs than ever, but are hearing back less. Hirers are also finding the process increasingly challenging. Over one-fourth (27 per cent) of HR professionals spend between 3-5 hours a day reviewing applications and 55 per cent say that less than half the job applications they receive meet all the criteria.Three out of 5 (60 per cent) professionals in India say they’re open to a role in a new industry or area, and 39 per cent plan to learn new skills this year to open up opportunities. In fact, there’s been a 140 per cent increase in the pace at which LinkedIn members add new skills to their profile since 2022. AI will continue to drive up the value of skills as it becomes relevant to every job in the future and woven into most tasks, according to LinkedIn’s just-released Work Change report.LinkdedIn also announced a new ‘job match’ feature for job seekers. The features allows users to shows how their skills and experience line up with open positions, helping them better focus their search on the opportunities where they’re more likely to hear back. With one click, job seekers get detailed insights into which qualifications they meet and which ones they might be missing so they can decide if they should apply, said the company.Three out of 5 (60 per cent) professionals in India say they’re open to a role in a new industry or area, and 39 per cent plan to learn new skills this year to open up opportunities. In fact, there’s been a 140 per cent increase in the pace at which LinkedIn members add new skills to their profile since 2022. AI will continue to drive up the value of skills as it becomes relevant to every job in the future and woven into most tasks, according to LinkedIn’s just-released Work Change report.1. Aircraft Maintenance Engineer2. Robotics Technician3. Closing Manager4. BIM Technician5. Sustainability Analyst6. Behavioural Therapist7. Travel Specialist8. Mechanical Engineer9. Food And Beverage Manager10. Influencer Marketing Specialist