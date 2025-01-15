Trai proposes new regulatory framework for ground-based broadcasters

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Wednesday released its recommendations on "Regulatory framework for Ground-based Broadcasters (GBB)" to fully leverage technological advancements for the delivery of television channels to distributors.

Trai has recommended that the GBBs' scope should be to provide television channels to distribution platform operators (DPOs) using terrestrial communication medium, for onward re-transmission.

"A ground-based broadcaster may use any terrestrial communication medium(s), for delivery of channels to the DPOs. There shall be no restriction on the use of terrestrial communication technologies/systems and the entity may use more than one such systems, as per its business decision," it said.

The advancement of technology has made it feasible for broadcasters to provide their television channels to DPOs terrestrially also i.e. using terrestrial communication technologies like wireline or wireless, an official statement said.

The terrestrially transmitted channels can be carried to multiple DPO networks simultaneously for re-transmission.

Considering these developments, it is essential to establish an enabling framework to ensure that service providers can fully leverage technological advancements, the statement said.

Also Read

"For the permitted channel, a ground-based broadcaster can switch to or additionally use satellite medium for broadcasting with due permission of the Central government. Similarly, a satellite-based broadcaster(SBB) can switch to or additionally use terrestrial communication medium for broadcasting with due permission of the Central government," the framework said.

The service area for a GBB should be at the national level, it said.

The framework stated that the ministry may examine whether Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channels are compliant with the extant guidelines/policy framework. If necessary, it may issue necessary policy guidelines for such channels in consultation with Trai, the framework said.

The ministry, through a letter dated May 22, 2024, sought Trai recommendations on "Regulatory Framework for Ground-based Broadcasters".

Accordingly, the authority issued a consultation paper on October 18, 2024, seeking comments and counter comments. An open house discussion was also held on December 20, 2024.