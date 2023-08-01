700,000 new gig jobs to come up between July and December: TeamLease

As e-commerce companies gear up to tackle high demand in the upcoming festive season, India is likely to see 500,000 new jobs for gig workers, staffing solutions company TeamLease said in a statement on Tuesday.

Currently, the country has around 200,000 open positions for gig workers primarily in last-mile delivery space and warehouse operations. This is expected to touch 700,000 by December.

"This year's festive hiring is anticipated to witness a remarkable 25 per cent increase in gig jobs compared to the same period last year, reflecting the sector's optimistic outlook and aspirations to boost positive sentiments," the company's statement read.

Interestingly, the demand for warehousing operations, last-mile delivery personnel and call centre operators is higher in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as compared to Tier-1 cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

This, according to TeamLease, is due to "recovery in rural demand expected in the back of easing inflationary pressures".

"The hiring of gig workers offers a multitude of advantages, allowing corporates to optimize spending, enhance scalability, and embrace agility. Moreover, it empowers the Indian workforce to earn on their own terms, providing a great sense of flexibility and comfort," said Balasubramanian A, vice president and business head at TeamLease Services.

The other two sectors where demand for gig workers is expected to rise are retail and logistics.

Rise in earnings

According to TeamLease, there is a 69 per cent surge in gig workers earning more than Rs 1,50,000 during the season, indicating a thriving high-income segment.

Additionally, there is a significant 62 per cent increase in gig workers earning between Rs 85,000 and Rs 1,50,000, reflecting a prospering middle-income bracket.

However, the rise of salaries in the lower earning bracket has been slower. There was a 26 per cent increase in salary among gig workers earning less than Rs 20,000.

Moreover, for those earning between Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000, there has been an increase of 20 per cent increase in salary.