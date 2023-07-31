Aviation Security Culture Week held at Kolkata airport to make flying safer

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security along with other agencies began observing Aviation Security Culture Week in the NSCB International Airport (NSCBI) in Kolkata on Monday.

The main objective of security culture week is to inculcate security consciousness among members of the aviation community and passengers, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) statement said.

This will make flying safer, it said.

Various programmes such as awareness sessions, quiz contests, reward and recognition and walkathon will be organised throughout the week.

The Aviation Security Culture Week commenced with an inauguration pledge by the director of NSCBI Airport C Pattabhi, and other top officials of different agencies.

All the stakeholders such as the AAI, airlines, CISF and passengers will be participating in the security culture week on the theme 'See it, Say it, Secure it'.

During this special week, various activities will be undertaken to educate, engage and create awareness about aviation security measures among airport staff, airlines, security agencies and the general public.

These sessions will cover a range of topics, including security protocols, threat awareness and crisis management, the statement said.