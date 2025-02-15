$500 bn trade target with US to help boost India's exports: Exporters

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The focus on technology, defence, and green energy will particularly benefit India's export sectors and enhance global competitiveness, exporters said

India US trade
In 2023, the US and India bilateral trade in goods and services stood at $190.08 billion. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
A target to take bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 and plans to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement will help India boost its exports to the US, exporters say.

The focus on technology, defence, and green energy will particularly benefit India's export sectors and enhance global competitiveness, exporters said.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ashwani Kumar underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral trade by eliminating barriers and streamlining processes.

International trade expert and Hi-Tech Gears Chairman Deep Kapuria said that the $500 billion bilateral trade target is an important outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-level visit to Washington.

"Since India has surplus in trade with the US, it would bring significant gains to India in terms of enhanced export to the world's largest economy. What is important here is that the two leaders have agreed to negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial multi-sector bilateral trade agreement by fall of 2025," he said.

Kapuria added that this decision will give a big boost to US investors who are wanting to relocate to India and also looking for new investment opportunities in India.

"For Indian industry, this is a great opportunity to enhance their exports to the US as well as integration into GVCs (global value chains) led by US companies," he said.

In 2023, the US and India bilateral trade in goods and services stood at $190.08 billion ($123.89 goods and $66.19 services trade). In that year, India's merchandise exports to the US stood at $83.77 billion, while imports were $40.12 billion, leaving a trade gap of $43.65 billion in favour of India.

The country's services exports to America were $36.33 billion in 2023, while imports were $29.86 billion. The trade gap (difference between imports and exports) was $6.47 billion in favour of New Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

