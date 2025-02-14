Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Oil edges lower as potential Ukraine peace deal eases supply worries

Oil edges lower as potential Ukraine peace deal eases supply worries

For the week, Brent was set to gain about 0.5 per cent and WTI was up about 0.01 per cent

oil
Reuters NEW YORK
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 11:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oil prices were down slightly on Friday on prospects for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine that could ease global supply disruptions by ending sanctions against Moscow, but losses were limited by a delay in US immediate reciprocal tariffs.

Brent futures were down 2 cents, or 0.03 per cent, at $75 a barrel by 12:00 p.m. EST (1700 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 28 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $71.01.

For the week, Brent was set to gain about 0.5 per cent and WTI was up about 0.01 per cent.

President Donald Trump ordered US officials this week to begin talks on ending the war in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed a desire for peace in separate phone calls with him.

Lifting sanctions on Moscow in the event of a peace deal should boost global energy supplies.

Russian oil exports could be sustained if workarounds to the latest US sanctions package are found, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest oil market report.

Also Read

Oil falls on rising US crude stocks, hawkish Fed comments on inflation

'Music to my ears': Hardeep Singh Puri on Trump admin's stance on energy

Markets Today: RBI MPC outcome; FIIs; M&M, ITC Q3; Chamunda IPO allotment

Oil falls in choppy trade after Trump repeats pledge to boost US production

Markets Today: SBI, Hero MotoCorp Q3; Gold; FIIs; RBI MPC; Chamunda IPO

This week, Trump ordered commerce and economic officials to study reciprocal tariffs against countries that place tariffs on US goods and to return their recommendations by April 1.

"Positive development on the trade front in light of US tariff delays paves the way for some recovery in oil prices this morning, as the risk environment warms up to the prospects of further trade consensus being reached," said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Also limiting the losses, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview that the US could apply maximum economic pressure on Iran.

Trump had driven Iran's oil exports to near zero during his first term after reimposing sanctions.

Global oil demand has surged to 103.4 million barrels per day (bpd), up by 1.4 million bpd from the prior year, JPMorgan analysts said on Friday.

"Initially sluggish demand for mobility and heating fuels picked up in the second week of February, suggesting the gap between actual and projected demand will soon narrow," the bank said.

 

(Reporting by Nicole Jao, Paul Carsten, Sudarshan Varadhan and Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by David Goodman, David Evans and David Gregorio)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Good times are ahead: Hardeep Singh Puri on natural gas availability

Reliance Consumer Products acquires Velvette, strengthens FMCG portfolio

Meta to build 50,000 km subsea cable to connect US, India, Brazil, S Africa

India's Got Latent row and the challenge of having comedians endorse brands

Roses, chocolates, jewellery: Ecommerce gets Valentine's Week push

Topics :Crude Oil PriceUkraineRussia

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story