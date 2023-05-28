800 million tonnes and counting: Private MDOs churning out India's coal

In 2015, the coal mining sector started from ground zero following a Supreme Court order cancelling all prior mine allocations and the introduction in Parliament of the Coal Mines Special Provisions Act (CMSP). While this led to a record number of coal mine awards to both the public and the private sector, one industry which till last decade was just seen as dominated by contractors, has metamorphosed into a thriving mine development and operators (MDO) ecosystem.
Data collated by Business Standard shows that 80 mines with a cumulative annual production of 780 million tonnes (MT) are being operated and mined by private MDOs. These are the mines that have been awarded to several public sector firms such as NTPC Ltd, NLC, SAIL and power generation companies of several state governments. This is in addition to the coal production planned by national miner Coal India Limited (CIL), which is aiming to outsource nearly 90 per cent of its mines to MDOs in the next five years. About 15 MDO tenders are under process, with a cumulative capacity of 112 MT.
From conglomerates Adani Enterprises and Essel Mining to engineering companies Dilip Buildcon, BGR Mining and even local contractors that are now EPC firms, have plugged into the coal MDO ecosystem.
Black gold for energy goals
In a recent conversation with Business Standard, Pramod Agrawal, chairman and managing director, CIL, said close to 75 per cent of the company's coal excavation is outsourced. Similarly, in the action plan prepared by the ministry of coal for 2023-24, it said, “For enhancing coal production and for bringing in efficiencies, the ministry of coal has taken the measure of ‘mining development and operator’ (MDO) model for operationalisation of CIL mines.”
Rising electricity demand is pushing for more coal mining as thermal power continues to be the backbone of supply.
The ministry and CIL are looking at MDOs with the aim of bringing cost and technology efficiencies into coal mining. Senior officials Business Standard spoke with said that through MDOs, the ministry is looking to meet its asset monetisation target as well. For the current financial year, the coal ministry has set an asset monetisation target of Rs 50,118 crore, of which 10-20 per cent would be MDOs, said officials. During the last financial year, out of the total achieved monetisation of Rs 24,626 crore, MDO accounted for Rs 6,735 crore.
Among the private miners, Adani currently owns the largest share of the MDO pie. It has nine blocks with a cumulative capacity of 100 MT a year. Essel Mining has four mines. Thriveni Engineering, Sainik Mining, Ambey Mining, Talabira Mining are a few examples of entities that started off as local mining firms, but have now grown large enough to handle multiple contracts.
Tamil Nadu-based Thriveni claims it has the largest fleet of heavy earth movers. Bengaluru-based JMS Mining's website says the firm has 13 underground mining projects with a total production goal of 5.7 MTPA.
Sainik Mining, another contractor-turned-MDO, has political links, a common theme among early mining contractors. The two promoters of the firm are Rudra Sen Sindhu and Captain Kuldeep Solanki. Sindhu is the son-in-law of the late Sahib Singh Varma, a BJP leader and former chief minister of Delhi.
Not all is black or white
MDOs have courted controversies as well, most notably the Adani Group, which has faced stiff and continuous protests in Chhattisgarh. A major bone of contention raised by civil society and the environment groups is the MDOs do not follow the same sustainability and R&R (Resettlement and Rehabilitation) practices that mine owners such as CIL must follow under law.
One of the longest protests has been against the Parsa East Kete Basan coal block in the vicinity of the Hasdeo forest area in Chhattisgarh. The mine was allotted in 2015 to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RRVUNL), which subsequently gave the MDO contract to Adani Mining. Last year, the state government restricted mining to only certain areas. Company executives have claimed, however, that the supply of coal will continue to Rajasthan. RRUVNL couldn't be reached for comments.
Senior CIL executives said the company has set stringent regulations for its MDOs and they must adhere to the same labour and R&R practices that the company follows.
There have also been frequent changes in the law to make MDO operations easier. While pre-2015, MDOs were allowed ownership of the coal mine contracted to them, the rule was amended with new CMSP Act, 2015. It was altered further to allow past MDO contractors to continue in the mines awarded under the UPA regime, but ownership was disallowed.
In response to a question in Parliament this March, the union minister of coal Pralhad Joshi, said, “To ensure the appointment of MDOs after allocating coal blocks to government companies, NITI Aayog had recommended that instead of amending the CMSP Act, the Ministry of Coal may insert a clause in the Coal Mine Development & Production Agreement signed between the Government and the Government companies’ allottees barring appointment of MDOs before the allotment of a coal block.”
| 15 projects
| 112 Million tonne
| Agencies which are offering MDOs - NTPC, NLC, TANGEDCO, Coal India Subsidiaries, SAIL