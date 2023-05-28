NITI Aayog meeting: CM Dhami demands Industrial Promotion Policy benefits

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday attended the 8th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in the national capital, and demanded the Industrial Promotion Policy in the state for the next five years, officials said.

The Chief Minister said in the NITI Aayog meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday that the state government will create more than one lakh employment opportunities in the next two years through the poly house scheme.

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister demanded financial assistance from the Center for the facilities and resources of about seven crores floating (excursion) population coming as tourists and pilgrims.

The Chief Minister demanded that on the lines of Jammu and Kashmir and North Eastern states having similar geographical and social conditions, Uttarakhand should also be given the benefit of the industrial promotion policy for the next five years, officials said.

Along with this, he also talked about extending the Industrial Promotion Policy which ended in the year 2022 for five years. He once again raised the demand of giving a green bonus to the state for environmental services.

Further, Pushkar Singh Dhami demanded the removal of the ceiling imposed by the Finance Ministry on 11 externally aided projects worth 19 thousand crores. He said that these proposals have been approved by NITI Aayog, DEA, and ministries. The loss caused to the state due to the ceiling on the projects should be resolved, officials said.