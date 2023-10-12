90% Indians prefer to watch movies on big screen, reveals BookMyShow survey

Big screen cinema magic is still thriving in India, says a new survey by ticketing platform BookMyShow, which spoke to moviegoers in 650 towns and cities across the country to understand their preferred entertainment mode.

The report, titled The CineFiles', was launched ahead of the National Cinema Day on Friday, when tickets will be priced at Rs 99 across theatres.

It revealed that 98 per cent of Indians believe "cinematic magic can only be brought alive on the big screen with a third of them attributing it to certain directors, themes, VFX amongst others".

"In fact, 90 per cent respondents' usual go-to option for out-of-home experiences is catching the latest movie release in the theatre amongst other leisure activities such as shopping, live gigs, adventure outings and more, further reiterating that the big screen theatre experience continues to be a mainstay in the cultural fabric of India," the report said.

The survey, which spoke to 5,000 people across different cities, said that 63 per cent of the respondents think about watching a film in a theatre at least once every fortnight.

They comprised a mix of 41 per cent GenZ (people born in the late 1990s and early 2000s) along with 59 per cent millennial (those born between 1980 and 1995) and GenX (people born between 1965 and 1980) audiences, the survey said.

In fact, 35 per cent in the GenZ generation prefer to watch the first day first show of a movie, the report added.

"The enduring love for movies over the years remains unshaken. First day, first shows continue as a sacred tradition for many fans, inspiring cheers, whistles and endless applause at the sight of beloved stars on the big screen. The resounding response to 'The CineFiles' survey at BookMyShow reaffirms the enduring allure of the big screen movie experience in India," Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, said in a statement.

"The film industry's tenacity and adaptability shine through its continual evolution. As an enabler to this world of movies on the big screen, it brings us immense joy to engage with and cater to both a burgeoning younger audience and devoted fans across generations, united in their love for this timeless form of entertainment," he added.

According to the survey, 74 per cent of the respondents liked to keep an eye out for movies that resonate with them and plan ahead at least 3 days in advance, while 26 per cent prefer to catch a movie spontaneously.

It also revealed that the key determinants for the consumers remain the storyline, the cast and director, reviews and ratings and the trailer's impact on them.

"43 per cent Mumbaikars choose storyline as the most critical trigger for them to catch a movie in a theatre, significantly higher than other cities. 38 per cent Delhiites rank reviews and ratings highest to determine and decide the film to watch on the big screen.

"For 32 per cent Bengalurueans, the director helming the movie is the most important factor in their decision to watch a movie on the silver screen.