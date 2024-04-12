Home / Industry / News / 90% of GCCs plan to harness AI, ML in 2-3 years, says ANSR report

90% of GCCs plan to harness AI, ML in 2-3 years, says ANSR report

Most GCCs in India support critical business goals by using AI, data analytics, robotic process automation, and cloud services

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
About 90 per cent of global capability centres (GCCs) in India plan to harness the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cognitive computing in the next 2-3 years, according to consulting firm ANSR’s Q4 GCC Quarterly Landscape.

The newly established GCCs in India are focused on advancing both tech and non-tech capabilities to drive innovation and enhance organisational efficiencies on a global scale. These GCCs are prioritising the development of talent and technology, while also enhancing capabilities in areas such as generative AI (GenAI), AI, ML, data analytics, and cloud computing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The report stated that over three-fourths of new GCCs support critical business goals as ‘centres of excellence’ by leveraging advanced tech capabilities like AI/ML, data analytics, robotic process automation, and cloud services.

Operating as an extension of the corporate headquarters, GCCs serve as invaluable ‘sandboxes’ for the seamless implementation of new technologies where innovative ideas can be tested and refined. “Within this environment, ideas for the implementation of new technologies can be systematically conceived, rigorously tested, and seamlessly integrated into the overarching strategic framework of the enterprise,” the report said.

The GCC serves as a ‘controlled incubator’ for GenAI, providing a structured environment for constructing use cases, conducting experimentation, and creating sandbox environments, the report said. This controlled setting offers a safe space for testing and refinement, allowing the seamless transition of successful initiatives to the broader organisational framework.

Combining GenAI’s cognitive capabilities with GCC’s strategic strength creates a ‘symbiotic relationship’ that can drive retail businesses toward new frontiers. According to McKinsey, GenAI will deliver $190 billion in business value to retailers and consumer goods companies. Leaders are leveraging GenAI to enable a range of use cases aimed at reshaping customer experiences and unlocking new points of difference to help them get ahead.

The ANSR report also highlights that the trend among companies establishing GCCs of all sizes necessitates a standardised approach. This, in turn, calls for the creation of a ‘Super App’ for GCCs which would help streamline the setup process offering pre-defined workflows, best practices, and automated functionalities.

Also Read

TMS Ep593: Real estate boom, Bollywood's revival, Pulkit Agarwal, GCCs

GCCs become attractive choice for talent on back of better pay, growth

Total number of operational GCCs in India to increase 20% by 2025: CBRE

Share of GCCs in office transactions rose to 35% in 2023: Knight Frank

Tapping into India's talent, global capability centres eye revenue goldmine

T-shirts, masks, banners: Poll paraphernalia misses on-ground excitement

Domestic air passenger traffic likely touched 154 mn in 2023-24: Icra

Centre mulls allowing excess stock of B-heavy molasses for ethanol making

Indian real estate to be worth $1.5 trn by 2034 as demand soars: Report

Indian tech earnings may indicate worst is over for showpiece sector

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceIndian investments into GCCIndian companiesCloud computing

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story