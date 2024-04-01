Home / Industry / News / AAI to post highest ever pre-tax profit of Rs 5,000 crore in FY24

AAI to post highest ever pre-tax profit of Rs 5,000 crore in FY24

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is expected to report the highest-ever profit of Rs 5,000 crore in the financial year 2023-24, a senior official said on Monday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 9:07 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is expected to report the highest-ever profit of Rs 5,000 crore in the financial year 2023-24, a senior official said on Monday.

In recent years, the number of airports has gone up, especially with the regional air connectivity scheme, amid rising domestic air traffic.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar said the organisation surpassed the capital expenditure target at around Rs 5,250 crore in the fiscal ended March 2024.

In 2023-24, the turnover is expected to be around Rs 15,000 crore and the profit before tax at Rs 5,000 crore, which will be the "highest ever in our history," Kumar said.

He was speaking at the 29th annual day of the AAI.

At the function, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the number of airports, heliports and waterdromes has increased to 157 from 74 in the last 10 years.

Efforts are on to increase the number to 200, he added.

Also Read

Arbitral tribunal asks AAI to refund annual fees to Adani-owned MIAL

AAI planning capex of Rs 30,000 cr in next five years: Jyotiraditya Scindia

AAI expects net profit of Rs 3,257.28 cr in 2023-24, highest in 8 yrs

AAI saving nearly Rs 515 cr annually from leasing out of six airports

Development of Thanjavur airport put on fast track; AAI to invest Rs 200 cr

Govt initiates anti-dumping probe into import of chemical from China, Japan

'Crew unavailability': Vistara cancels 50 flights, several others delayed

AAI planning capex of Rs 30,000 cr in next five years: Jyotiraditya Scindia

India had 14th highest median 5G download rates in Q4 2023: Ookla

Complexities and charm: What it takes to sell legacy properties in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AAIAirportsair travelglobal travel industry

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story