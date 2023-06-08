Additional disclosures required for trade of medicinal products from Jul 1



These additional disclosures will reduce queries of Customs officials, which are frequently posed to EXIM traders dealing in medicinal plants and chemicals.

The Customs Department will introduce additional disclosures for the export and import of medicinal products from July 1 to fast-track clearances of shipments.



"These additional qualifiers shall be mandatory for exports under the specific CTHs of the said chapters for all Shipping bills filed on or after July 1, 2023...These...shall be in addition to the existing declaration being made by exporters," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said.

In a circular, the CBIC said in consultation with the Ministry of AYUSH and DGFT it has been decided that additional qualifiers like declaration of the name of the medicinal plant for exports of parts of plants has been made mandatory.