Top-deck Indian IT companies need to rightsize bench size: Experts

“The next few quarters might have a slight impact on the IT sector due to the existing gap between hiring activities and the availability of active projects, requiring many companies to temporarily restructure and resize their workforce requirements. An important reason behind this is the inflated hiring activities which happened over the past few years, which led to a strong and under-utilised bench strength,” says Yeshab Giri, chief commercial officer, staffing and Randstad Technologies, Randstad India.

Generally, there has been an increase in bench size and a decline in utilisation rates at the top IT firms. A bench size of 15-20 per cent is considered normal in technology (tech) companies the world over. While other industries have reported single-digit bench sizes, tech companies typically have a larger bench size, ranging as high as 30 per cent at any given point in time, observe experts.