AEPC inks pact with GBIC for climate-friendly garment manufacturing

The MoU aims to increase the number of Indian garment factories with LEED certification, reflecting a push towards climate-friendly and energy-efficient manufacturing

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by AEPC Secretary General Mithileshwar Thakur and Gopalakrishnan P, Managing Director of GBCI Asia Pacific and Middle East.
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) announced that it has signed an agreement with the Green Business Certification Institute (GBCI) to encourage sustainable manufacturing within the garment industry.
 
The partnership aims to boost the number of garment factories in India that receive LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification. 
 
LEED is a globally recognised system that assesses a building’s environmental impact and sustainability, reflecting adherence to green practices such as energy efficiency, resource conservation and healthier indoor environments.

Sudhir Sekhri, Chairman of AEPC, reaffirmed the Indian garment sector’s dedication to sustainability, stating, “The LEED certification indicates reduced resource consumption, lower carbon footprint and improved air quality within the factory. Additionally, it lowers the operating cost, increases the property value and improves investors' confidence. I am sure more and more factories will go for this certification in times to come.”
 
Thakur pointed out that while India currently has only 13 LEED-certified garment factories, Bangladesh has around 250.
 
“There is a greater emphasis from the reputed brands globally on sustainability and we need to quickly catch the boat for staying competitive in the international market,” he said.
 
 
 
 
 
 
First Published: May 18 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

