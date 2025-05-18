AEPC inks pact with GBIC for climate-friendly garment manufacturing

Sudhir Sekhri, Chairman of AEPC, reaffirmed the Indian garment sector’s dedication to sustainability, stating, “The LEED certification indicates reduced resource consumption, lower carbon footprint and improved air quality within the factory. Additionally, it lowers the operating cost, increases the property value and improves investors' confidence. I am sure more and more factories will go for this certification in times to come.”

Thakur pointed out that while India currently has only 13 LEED-certified garment factories, Bangladesh has around 250.

“There is a greater emphasis from the reputed brands globally on sustainability and we need to quickly catch the boat for staying competitive in the international market,” he said.