Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Will reduce demand, lead to job losses: Apparel body on proposed GST hike

Will reduce demand, lead to job losses: Apparel body on proposed GST hike

The body has urged the government to reconsider the hike, warning that it could lead to reduced consumer demand, widespread job losses, and disruptions in the industry's value chain

Apparel-Exports
Industry stakeholders fear that the increased tax burden could further erode profit margins. | Representative Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The apparel industry has expressed serious concerns over the proposed GST rate hike recommended by the Group of Ministers (GoM) on rate rationalisation.

Under the new tax structure, garments priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 10,000 would be taxed at 18 per cent, while apparel above Rs 10,000 would fall under the highest GST slab of 28 per cent. The rate for apparel priced up to Rs 1,500 would remain at 5 per cent.

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) has urged the government to reconsider the hike, warning that it could lead to reduced consumer demand, widespread job losses, and disruptions in the industry's value chain.

The association emphasised the need for government policies that support the growth and stability of the industry, advocating a balanced approach to ensure long-term sustainability and benefits for all stakeholders.

"The proposed GST rate hike risks severely disrupting the formal retail sector by pushing both consumers and businesses toward informal channels. This shift would hurt legitimate retailers and potentially benefit unscrupulous sellers and illegal merchants. The textile industry, already under strain, could face job losses of up to one lakh," CMAI said in a statement.

The CMAI further suggested that a uniform GST rate of 5 per cent would be more practical and beneficial for the industry, urging the government to at least maintain continuity in the existing rates.

"The proposed GST rate revisions pose a significant threat to the apparel industry as a whole, which is already facing challenges such as declining consumer demand, profit erosion, and working capital issues. If implemented, it could lead to the closure of MSMEs in our sector, further destabilising an industry that plays a vital role in employment and economic growth," CMAI president Santosh Katariya said.

More From This Section

Experts demand custom duty cut on artefacts being brought back to India

Promise of free electricity powered Andhra Pradesh-Adani Green deal

NODWIN Gaming gets Rs 64 cr investment from parent Nazara Technologies

Open to the idea of alternate financing models for MSMEs: Piyush Goyal

SECL registers negative growth in coal production for 4th successive month

Katariya also questioned the rationale behind taxing clothing priced over Rs 10,000 at 28 per cent while mobile phones priced up to Rs 1.5 lakh are taxed at 18 per cent.

Industry stakeholders fear that the increased tax burden could further erode profit margins and intensify job losses.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

GST hike on apparel could shut MSMEs, lead to 100,000 job losses: CMAI

Nordstrom raises lower end of annual sales outlook on uncertain environment

Premium

4.8 mn weddings boost business for jewellery, apparel, auto, and hotels

Focus on quality, sustainable manufacturing help boost exports: AEPC

Burberry's new CEO Schulman faces outlet store and pricing dilemmas

Topics :Apparelgarment manufacturingGST

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story