India will play lead role in tailoring 6G technology regulations: Scindia

A telecommunication revolution is rapidly unfolding across the globe and India is at the forefront of this movement under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday.

The Union minister of communications also asserted that in the days to come India will play a leading role in tailoring rules for 6G technology. "The rollout of 5G technology has taken place, and in just 22 months, the information revolution has reached 82 per cent of the population of 99 percent districts in the country. India will take the lead in shaping the upcoming 6G technology regulations," Scindia asserted. He also said new services are being introduced in the postal system, adding that India Post is one of the largest logistics and distribution networks in the world having 1.64 lakh (164,000) post offices and 2.5 lakh (250,000) postal workers. "In 2008, I designed the logo for the Department of Posts, with the slogan 'Postal Service is Public Service.' Every postal worker operates with this spirit. India will continue to lead the telecom revolution," said Scindia, who was Union minister of state for communications in the first term of the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. May 17 is observed as World Telecommunication and Information Society Day with the aim of raising global awareness of social changes brought about by the internet and new technologies and reducing the digital divide. Endorsing the boycott of Turkiye and Azerbaijan by citizens after the two nations decided to support Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Scindia said, "This is the will of the people. The nation comes first." "The boycott is an emotional decision taken by the people of the nation. Citizens have made this decision voluntarily. The nation comes first, and no citizen will compromise when it comes to national interest and security," he asserted.