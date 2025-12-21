Agentic AI to drive autonomous enterprises by 2026, says Wipro CTO

The global technology landscape is set to undergo a decisive shift by 2026, moving from isolated experiments to the era of Agentic AI, where networks of autonomous agents manage complex business workflows, according to Wipro Chief Technology Officer Sandhya Arun.
While 2025 was a year of foundational shifts and the meaningful adoption of Generative AI, the focus in 2026 will shift to AI systems operating at scale, embedded within critical business operations.
"Enterprises are moving from isolated agentic AI experiments to pragmatic, enterprise-wide strategies focused on measurable business outcomes," Arun said, noting that by 2026, networks of collaborating AI agents are expected to manage complex workflows across diverse functions, including IT, HR, finance, marketing, and supply chains.
A key aspect of this transition is the fundamental change in the human workforce's relationship with technology. As AI gains autonomy, the human role will evolve from execution to orchestration.
"We will see a growing shift towards specialised, industry or domain-native models rather than broad, general-purpose ones. These models will be trained on industry-specific datasets and built with contextual intelligence such as ontology, risk controls, safety and regulatory requirements - embedded into the solution from the start. Smaller, focused models will deliver deeper expertise and better accuracy in specific areas, while also being more cost-effective and less resource-intensive," she noted.
Arun also pointed to the emergence of "programmable money" and quantum technology as critical drivers.
She cautioned that for enterprises to thrive in this AI-first world, workforce readiness will become a "C-Suite survival metric," dependent on continuous skilling and effective human-machine collaboration.
High-potential employees will be those who keep learning, apply new skills on the job, exercise strong judgment, and proactively take initiative.
Enterprises that invest in people, embed governance into innovation, and reimagine their operating DNA will be best positioned to thrive in an AI-first world, Arun said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
