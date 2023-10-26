Home / Industry / News / AIPEF demands withdrawal of ministry's order extending coal import deadline

AIPEF demands withdrawal of ministry's order extending coal import deadline

Earlier, the directive was extended till October 31, 2023. The government in March this year issued the first directive under Section 11 of the Electricity Act to ISB (imported-coal based) plants

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The data and statistics released by the coal ministry indicate that coal import was not justified | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 4:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) on Thursday demanded withdrawal of the power ministry's order extending coal imports till June 30, 2024, saying there is no shortage of the dry fuel in the country.

In an October 23 notification, the government asked imported coal-based power plants to operate at full capacity until June 30, 2024, amid a surge in electricity demand and inadequate domestic coal supplies.

Earlier, the directive was extended till October 31, 2023. The government in March this year issued the first directive under Section 11 of the Electricity Act to ISB (imported-coal based) plants.

AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey demanded that the power ministry's directive be withdrawn and the more economic indigenous coal be utilized instead as there is no shortage of indigenous coal.

The body said if at all any coal is to be imported, the ministry should bear the extra cost of that coal since the more economic alternative of Indian coal was already available in stock at thermal power stations across the country.

It also alleged that extending the deadline is a clear attempt to provide business and profits to companies engaged in coal trading / coal import while loading the cost escalation due to import on the common electricity consumers.

On the other hand, it stated that Ministry of Coal has strongly contended that there is no shortage of coal, and the coal stock and supply position have vastly improved this year as compared to the previous year.

The data and statistics released by the coal ministry indicate that coal import was not justified, and coal stock on October 21, 2023 was 71.35 million tonne as against 60.44 million tonne last year.

Earlier this week, Ministry of Power issued an advisory to domestic coal based plants to increase ceiling of imported coal for blending from four per cent to six per cent.

Also Read

Coal imports down 12% in Aug to 18.26 mn amid rise in domestic availability

After laptops, tablets, govt moots import licence for broadband gear

India to cut import duty on Washington apples to 50% by September end

Coal production increased in big way from FY22-FY23; supply improved: Icra

Explained: Why India restricted computer imports and who needs a licence

Govt to meet airlines officials to discuss consumer grievances on Nov 8

Wardwizard to invest Rs 2,000 cr to develop EV ancillary cluster in Gujarat

Chip supplies reallocating from computers, mobiles to automobiles: CRISIL

Demystifying airline seat charges: Rules and logic behind web check-in fees

Institutional investors betting big on Indian housing, investments up 71%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :coal industrycoal policyIndia coal import

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story