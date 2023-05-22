Home / Industry / News / AIPL gives on lease 70,000 sq ft space to corporates in South Delhi

AIPL gives on lease 70,000 sq ft space to corporates in South Delhi

Gurugram-based AIPL has delivered 60 projects across various cities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AIPL gives on lease 70,000 sq ft space to corporates in South Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Advance India Project Ltd (AIPL) has provided on lease about 70,000 square feet of prime office space at its commercial project in South Delhi to corporates.

The project 'AIPL Legacy', located at Okhla, is a joint venture between AIPL Group and Shyam Spectra Pvt Ltd (SSPL). The total leasable area in this project is 88,522 square feet. SSPL owns the land while AIPL has invested about Rs 32 crore for the construction and development of the project.

AIPL said in a statement it has leased out office spaces to companies like Orient Electric, Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT), Dormakaba India Pvt Ltd and law firm Bharucha & Partners.

"The strategic location of the project in the heart of South Delhi, where there is a scarcity of Grade A+ office space, has resulted in strong demand, said Ishaan Singh, Director, AIPL Group.

Gurugram-based AIPL has delivered 60 projects across various cities. It has so far delivered over 7 million square feet of office spaces, 3.7 million square feet of retail spaces and 320 acres of residential township development across Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Also Read

Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds

China to send 3 astronauts to own space station, eyes manned Moon mission

US, Japan sign pact at Nasa Headquarters for deep space exploration

Indian, US space officials discuss human space exploration in Washington

Birla Estates buys land parcel in Mumbai, eyes revenue more than Rs 600cr

Do not extend PLI for small firm-dominated products: GTRI to Govt

Telecom operators in a huddle to hang up on green ministry's e-waste rules

India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr

Realty firms may complete nearly 558,000 homes in 2023 across top 7 cities

FMCG makers expect sustained recovery with price reduction in FY24

Topics :Real Estate Office spaces

First Published: May 22 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story