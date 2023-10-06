Air Asia India's A320 transferred to Air India Express' fleet: Wilson

AirAsia India has transferred an A320 aircraft to the Air India Express fleet, Tata-group owned Air India’s chief executive officer and managing director, Campbell Wilson, said on Friday.

“This transfer will be progressively followed by all other aircraft so that, eventually, our two LCCs (low-cost carriers) become one and we have full flexibility to deploy aircraft in the most optimal and efficient manner across our low-cost network,” Wilson added.

The merger of AirAsia India into Air India Express is anticipated to be completed by March next year.

Last week, Air India acquired an A350-900 aircraft through a lease transaction between its subsidiary AI Fleet Services Limited (AIFS), based in GIFT City, and British bank HSBC. This marked the airline's first financing transaction from the 470-aircraft order placed in February this year.

As part of the same aircraft order, Air India Express received the first two B737 Max aircraft from Boeing last week.

In July, AirAsia India received regulatory approvals to operate the airline’s flights under the ‘Air India Express’ branding prior to the subsequent legal merger between the two airlines to create a single low-cost subsidiary.

This will enable the two airlines’ flights to be marketed, distributed, and operated under the common brand name of Air India Express.

In September, Air India Express and AirAsia India started interline bookings which enable travellers to reserve a single itinerary (with a unified PNR) encompassing both carriers.

In February, Air India placed an order for a total of 470 planes—250 from the European aircraft manufacturer Airbus and 220 from Boeing. This order ranks as the world's second-largest single-tranche aircraft acquisition. The Boeing order comprises 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787s, and 10 B777s.

It is expected that 50 of the 190 MAX planes ordered will join Air India Express’ fleet by December next year.

The Tata Group is also in the process of merging Vistara into Air India.