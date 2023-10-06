Banks likely to report healthy profits in Q2 on high credit growth

Benefiting from a rise in lending rates, high credit offtake, and lower credit costs, banks are likely to report an 18 per cent rise in net interest income (NII) and 25.3 per cent in profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the first quarter ended September 2023 (Q1FY24).

NII, a key earning source for lenders, may show higher growth in private banks (24.4 per cent Y-o-Y) compared to public sector banks (12.2 per cent Y-o-Y) in Q2FY24, according to an analysis of Bloomberg’s analyst estimates.

Nitin Aggarwal, Research Analyst at Motilal Oswal, said while the focus is on NII, there will be pressure on interest margins due to aspects like repricing of deposits.

In the current interest rate cycle, banks benefited from an immediate increase in lending rates in Q2FY23. Later, a rise in deposit rates came with a lag, creating pressure on margins.

According to CARE Ratings, the Net Interest Margin (NIM) of banks witnessed an improvement of 36 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y, reaching 3.27 per cent in Q1FY24 due to faster repricing of loans, whereas deposit rates have not yet fully reflected the increased interest rates.

Domestic brokerage JM Financial said it expected compression in NIMs of 10-15 basis points for banks under its coverage in Q2FY24 as the impact of deposit rate hikes starts to reflect in the top-line for the banks.

Reserve Bank of India data shows bank loans grew by 15.27 per cent Y-o-Y growth in advances to Rs 145.58 trillion till September 22, 2023, and deposits expanded by 12.34 per cent growth on a Y-o-Y basis to Rs 191.33 trillion till September 22, 2023.

As for other income, it is not likely to be a driver of revenues for the quarter under review (Q2FY24). At the sectoral level, there may not be treasury gains due to the hardening of yield on bonds. “Banks were prepared for it, limiting the dent in treasury profits,” said a senior bank executive.

Turning to the asset quality profile, it remains robust with fewer slippages due to enhanced monitoring and timely steps to address any stress. The credit costs, the amount set aside for non-performing assets, remain under control, bankers said.

Motilal Oswal, in a preview note, said slippages remain under control, which, along with higher recoveries, should further aid the continuous improvement in asset quality. The restructured book is likely to moderate further, while a low Special Mention Account (SMA) book will keep credit costs in check.

The payout from the resolution of SREI twin finance companies and IL&FS Tamilnadu Power projects of over Rs 5,000 crore would provide a marginal benefit, especially to public sector banks, as they would prioritise building provision to reduce Net NPAs over profits, bankers added.