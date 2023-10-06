IBC regime was costing Indian carriers additional $1.2-1.3 billion: MoCA

The Indian legal regime of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has been costing domestic airlines an additional $1.2-1.3 billion in higher lease rentals due to its hindrance in allowing lessors to repossess their aircraft from insolvent airlines, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) stated on Friday.

Higher lease rentals are charged by aircraft lessors when the local legal environment delays them from swiftly repossessing aircraft from an insolvent airline. A significant portion of expenses for Indian airlines is for leasing, with roughly 80 per cent of their aircraft fleet being under lease agreements.



“The added cost of higher lease rentals will inevitably be passed on to the public, resulting in increased fares across routes,” the statement from MoCA elaborated. Consequently, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) released a notification on Wednesday, excluding all contracts relating to aircraft and their engines from the moratorium provisions detailed in section 14 of the IBC. This implies that insolvent airlines can no longer use section 14 as a rationale to request the court to stop lessors from reclaiming their aircraft.

After submitting an insolvency application to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Go First ceased flight operations on May 3. Lessors have expressed dissatisfaction over the last few months since the tribunal in May prevented them from retrieving around 45 aircraft from Go First.



The MoCA highlighted, "Legal entities in the aircraft financing and leasing sector estimate that the current IBC-related impediments in India, which obstruct the repossession of aircraft by lessors, are costing Indian airlines an added $1.2 to $1.3 billion in lease costs."

In light of Wednesday's notification, the Aviation Working Group (AWG) — a global aviation leasing organisation comprising major aircraft manufacturers and lessors — elevated India to a positive watchlist on Friday. This move, as per the MoCA, will enhance the ease of leasing or financing aircraft equipment for Indian operators.



Following the NCLT's decision in May to prevent lessors from repossessing their planes from Go First, AWG initially placed India on its negative watchlist. In September, AWG further downgraded India, citing that due to ongoing insolvency proceedings, lessors were unable to retrieve their aircraft.

The MoCA, referring to Wednesday's notification, emphasised India's commitment to maintaining the confidence of lessors in the Indian aviation sector by mitigating their risks.



With the recent notification, the Indian government has formally accepted the Cape Town Convention (CTC), an international treaty that provides timely solutions for lessors to reclaim aircraft, thus minimising their associated risks. The treaty's implementation has been a long-standing request from lessors, as it would prioritise the CTC over India's insolvency regulations.

The aforementioned Section 14 of the IBC imposes a moratorium on proceedings, as well as the transfer or disposal of a company's assets from the initiation of its insolvency.