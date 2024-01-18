Home / Industry / News / Airbus signs agreement with Tata, Mahindra for aircraft components

Airbus signs agreement with Tata, Mahindra for aircraft components

Airbus on Thursday said it has signed contracts with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Mahindra Aerospace Structures Private Limited (MASPL) to procure commercial aircraft components.

Photo: X @AirbusHeli
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 2:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Airbus on Thursday said it has signed contracts with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Mahindra Aerospace Structures Private Limited (MASPL) to procure commercial aircraft components.

Under the contract, TASL and Mahindra Aerostructures will manufacture metallic detail parts, components and assemblies for Airbus' A320neo, A330neo and A350 programmes, a press release from Airbus said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The two companies are already among more than 100 India-based suppliers that provide components and engineering and digital services for various Airbus programmes.

Airbus has made Make in India' front and centre of its strategy in the country. Our ambition is not only to support the growth of the Indian commercial fleet but also to grow the complete aerospace ecosystem here and that includes developing and strengthening manufacturing and engineering capabilities from our Indian partners, said Rmi Maillard, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia.

Tata Advanced Systems and Mahindra Aerostructures already contribute to Airbus' aircraft programmes, and the latest contracts increase our cooperation with them, he added.

For Airbus, India is a strategic resource hub where the company is expanding its industrial footprint with aircraft assembly, component manufacturing, engineering design and development, MRO support, pilot and maintenance training as well as academic collaboration to foster human capital, the release said.

Today, every Airbus commercial aircraft has components and technologies made in India, including the A220 Escape Hatch Door and the Flap Track Beams for the A320neo and A330neo aircraft.

Currently, the company's procurement of components and services stands at about USD 750 million every year, and the latest round of contracts will add significantly to this, Airbus said.

Airbus' efforts to mature the wider Indian aerospace ecosystem includes the building of a Final Assembly Line for the C295 military aircraft in Vadodara under an industrial contract with TASL as well as training commercial pilots and maintenance crew, the release added.

Also Read

Airbus hands over first C-295 aircraft to IAF at ceremony in Spain

Working with Pratt & Whitney amid latest engine probe, says IndiGo

Aequs bags contract from Airbus for supply of critical aircraft components

Tata Advanced Systems partners Satellogic to develop local space tech

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate expects Rs 600 cr from 276 luxury homes

Air passenger traffic in India likely to reach 300 mn by 2030: Scindia

Govt may extend scope of PLI scheme to job-creating sectors: Deloitte

EV leasing firm Alt Mobility raises $6 million to scale up operations

India's childcare market expected to grow on the back of macro drivers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Airbus BoeingAviation industrycivil aviation sectorTata Advanced SystemsTata group

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story