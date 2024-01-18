Home / Industry / News / Air passenger traffic in India likely to reach 300 mn by 2030: Scindia

Air passenger traffic in India likely to reach 300 mn by 2030: Scindia



Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 12:01 PM IST
The number of domestic passengers in India is expected to surge to 300 million annually by 2030 from 153 million in 2023, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Wings India 2024, a civil aviation conclave and exhibition here, Scindia also said the number of airports, and waterports will increase to over 200 from the existing 149 in the country.

With 300 million passengers a year in 2030, India's aviation penetration would be at 10 to 15 per cent and still be a potential market.

He noted that the domestic air passenger traffic witnessed 15 per cent growth CAGR while that of international 6.1 per cent in the last decade.

In the last 15 years, domestic cargo witnessed a growth of 60 per cent international at 53 per cent.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General VK Singh and Telangana Minister K Venkat Reddy also spoke on the occasion.

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

