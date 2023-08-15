Aircraft bird hit incidents increase by 62% in H1 of 2023, says DGCA

Last Friday an AIX Connect flight en route to Surat returned to Delhi after the plane's windshield cracked, having suffered a bird hit during take-off. Such bird strike incidents are on the rise in India, DGCA data shows, coinciding with a time when airlines are increasing their flights to meet escalating demand.

The number of aircraft bird hit incidents in India surged by 62.29 per cent year-on-year to 1,149 in the first half of 2023, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) data, as reviewed by Business Standard. Bird hits are not the sole concern; animal strike incidents at Indian airports also increased to 20 in the first half of 2023 from 14 in the corresponding period the previous year.

Bird and animal strike incidents pose one of the most potent threats to flight operations. In February, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated that all necessary measures had been implemented to tackle the issue of bird hits, emphasising the importance of maintaining cleanliness around airport areas. "As far as bird hits are concerned, we have put in place all measures at airports, including bird dispellers, sound guns, and other methodologies that will deter birds from airport areas," the minister noted.

Scindia also explained the attraction of birds to areas around certain airports due to uncleanliness. "It is not that they make their homes there, but rather that they are lured by certain objects in the vicinity. Therefore, maintaining cleanliness to ensure that birds do not gather near transportation hubs is vital for us," he added.

While bird hit incidents escalated by 62.29 per cent year-on-year in the January-June period of 2023, the number of scheduled flights in India increased by a mere 14.56 per cent in the same period, as per data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

A senior DGCA official revealed that state governments nationwide have been instructed to comply with Rule 91 of The Aircraft Rules, 1937. "The regulator is aware of the escalating bird and animal strike incidents," the official said.

Rule 91 specifies stringent regulations concerning the disposal of carcasses after slaughtering and flaying animals within a 10 km radius of any airport. Scavengers such as vultures and dogs are drawn to such waste if left exposed, contributing to the bird and animal strike occurrences.

Each airport in the country conducting scheduled flight operations has an airfield environment management committee to identify sources that attract stray animals and birds near the aerodrome.

The DGCA has advised all airport operators in India to conduct awareness campaigns in schools and local communities surrounding the airports about proper garbage disposal.

In August of last year, the DGCA mandated airport operators to carry out routine patrols in random patterns near airports and to inform pilots of any wildlife activity. These patrols should be random rather than on regular routes so that wildlife does not become accustomed to patrol timing, as stated in the guidelines.

All airport operators are urged to review their wildlife hazard management programme to identify shortcomings and ensure strict enforcement near aerodromes.

Earlier this year, the government-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) informed Business Standard that it had implemented various measures to reduce the number of bird and animal strike incidents in India. These include maintaining suitable grass height, removing garbage from the airport area, deploying bird scarers, using LPG guns, fitting spikes on elevated lights to deter bird perching, and eradicating termite colonies with pest control.

The AAI also stated that it is collaborating with the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (Sacon), university ecology sections, forest departments, zoo authorities, and others to study bird and animal activities near airports, thereby collecting suggestions on how to mitigate their presence.