Home / Industry / News / India's busiest routes see surprise dip in airfares for year-end travel

India's busiest routes see surprise dip in airfares for year-end travel

Fare 'adjustment' comes as airlines seek to rectify missteps taken before Diwali

Deepak Patel New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 9:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Air travel on the country’s busiest routes this year-end is likely to be easy on your pocket compared to previous years.

Airfares on major domestic routes like Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Bengaluru, and Mumbai-Chennai have dropped by up to 28 per cent for the December 24-January 1 period compared to a year ago. This “adjustment” in airfares can be attributed to airlines’ efforts to rectify the missteps taken before Diwali, aviation industry officials say.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In the run-up to the festival, airlines had maintained elevated fares to safeguard their higher yields (the average revenue earned per passenger per kilometre). However, this strategy resulted in lower load factors on several routes as the date approached, forcing them to reduce spot fares around Diwali in a bid to maximise aircraft occupancy.

The situation has shifted to such an extent that Vistara on Friday initiated a three-day sale on its domestic network for tickets booked for travel between December 11 this year and September 30 next year. 

The fall in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices over the last two months has also prompted airlines to keep their fares affordable for the Christmas period. On October 1, the price of ATF in Delhi was Rs 1,18,000 per kilolitre, which came down to Rs 1,06,000 per kilolitre by December 1.

The Delhi-Mumbai route, India’s busiest, witnesses the operation of over 730 flights a week. According to information from travel portal Ixigo, the average airfare on this route for the December 24-January 1 period has experienced a year-on-year decline of 2 per cent for tickets booked 30 days prior to departure.

The average airfare on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route for the period has dropped 24 per cent year-on-year, amounting to Rs 4,662 for tickets booked 30 days in advance of departure. 

Diwali was celebrated on November 12 this year, and Christmas is celebrated annually on December 25.

Ameya Joshi, an aviation analyst and the founder of the aviation blog ‘Network Thoughts’, told Business Standard: “November saw a considerable change in fortunes in domestic passenger numbers. The first part was low on loads as the fares were higher. Airlines introduced sale fares and dropped fares, which saw immense traction even beyond the cricket World Cup weekend, when fares had touched the roof."

“As we near Christmas and New Year holidays, airlines are avoiding a repeat of last month and on routes where loads have not picked up, they are preferring to dilute yields to get in more passengers,” he added.

However, not all routes are witnessing a decline in airfares. Goa stands out as a popular destination for tourists eager to celebrate Christmas or the New Year. According to Ixigo, the average airfare on the Delhi-Goa route during the December 24-January 1 period has seen an year-on-year increase of 17 per cent for tickets booked 30 days before departure. Likewise, the average airfare on the Mumbai-Goa route during the period has experienced an year-on-year increase of 12 per cent.

An airline official referred to this fare increase on Goa routes as “comparatively marginal” because the typical surge on these routes during the period falls within the range of 30-70 per cent.


Also Read

Relief for domestic fliers as ticket prices fall by 8% in festive season

Average spot airfares drop up to 33% in a week: Aviation ministry

Cheap Venezuela crude oil to complement discounted Russian grades

Delhi airport passenger traffic between April-October highest ever: GMR

Christmas Comes Early: Air India Express offering 30% discount on tickets

Sugar associations demand review of plan for ethanol from sugarcane juice

DoT invites applications for Trai chairman post second time in 6 months

RBI to unveil regulatory framework for web aggregators of loan products

Ayodhya airport to be ready by month-end, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Ban on sugarcane juice won't affect ethanol blending targets: Officials

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :New Yearairfarescheap airfaresChristmas in IndiaIndian aviationAir passenger

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story