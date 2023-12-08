Home / Industry / News / DoT invites applications for Trai chairman post second time in 6 months

DoT invites applications for Trai chairman post second time in 6 months

The DoT had first advertised for the position on June 22

.
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 9:00 PM IST
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Friday invited applications for the position of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman for the second time in six months. In a notification, the DoT said the last date for submissions stands at 22 December.

The telecom regulator has remained headless for more than two months now, as the last Chairman P D Vaghela retired on September 30. TRAI member Meenakshi Gupta is handling the additional charge of Chairperson. In the absence of a full-time chairman, important decisions such as whether satellite spectrum would be auctioned in India or allocated administratively, remain pending.

The DoT had first advertised for the position on June 22. Sources said that several candidates had been interviewed by the search cum selection committee set up for the purpose, without a positive outcome. However, the Committee is also free to identify and recommend any other person based on merit who has not applied for the position.

"The applicant must have special knowledge of and professional experience in telecommunications, industry, finance, accountancy, law, management, or consumer affairs," the notification said. Candidates also need to have spent at least three years as Secretary or Additional Secretary to the Centre or state governments, it added.

The tenure of the post is for a term not exceeding three years or till the age of sixty-five years, whichever is earlier. Since 2018, the position comes with a consolidated salary of Rs 4.50 lakh per month.

The TRAI Act, 1997, which governs appointments to the position, is yet to be amended by the Centre in order to allow private sector candidates to enter the fray.

