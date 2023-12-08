Home / Industry / News / Ayodhya airport to be ready by month-end, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Ayodhya airport to be ready by month-end, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

The grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set for January 22 next year

Deepak Patel New Delhi

Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 7:37 PM IST
The Ayodhya airport will be ready for commercial flight operations by month-end and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

The grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set for January 22 next year.

"I have myself surveyed the Ayodhya airport's construction along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. By the end of this month, the airport in Ayodhya will be completely ready. I am monitoring its progress not on a weekly basis but on a daily basis," Scindia told reporters in a press conference.

"When the Ayodhya airport is ready, the Prime Minister himself will inaugurate not just the airport but also the start of commercial flights from it," he added.

The first phase of the Ayodhya airport development involves the construction of a terminal building spanning 6,250 square meters. This terminal is designed to accommodate 300 passengers during busy hours and has an annual capacity to handle 600,000 passengers.

Topics :Jyotiraditya ScindiaAyodhyaIndian airportsAviation ministry

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

