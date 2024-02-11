Airlines record lowest on-time figures in 11 months in Jan amid fog issues

In response to queries, an Air India spokesperson said that during this winter, northern India experienced unusually prolonged periods of dense fog affecting traffic at the airline’s two largest hubs -- Delhi and Mumbai.

The on-time performance (OTP) of Indian carriers took a major dip in January as dense fog foiled their flight schedules. According to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation reviewed by Business Standard, five out of six major Indian carriers — IndiGo, Air India, AIX Connect, Akasa Air, and Vistara — recorded their lowest OTPs in at least the last 11 months.

“Delhi has been further aggravated by the closure of its main CAT III runway which permits aircraft landings during low visibility. To reduce disruption to our passenger schedule, we tactically delay flights in advance, but as a large hub and spoke operator, the impact is greater on our operation compared to point-to-point operators. We offer our guests, affected by fog disruptions, the opportunity to reschedule their flight free of charge,” the spokesperson added.

IndiGo, SpiceJet, AIX Connect, Akasa Air, and Vistara did not respond to queries sent by the newspaper. The Delhi airport has four runways: 09/27, 10/28, 11R/29L, and 11L/29R. Two of them—10/28 and 11R/29L—have the CAT III instrument landing system (ILS), which allows pilots to land planes when visibility is as low as 50 meters. Runway 10/28 was under refurbishment from September 11 last year, and flight operations on it resumed only on February 3.