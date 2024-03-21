Home / Industry / News / Airlines will operate 24,275 weekly domestic flights in summer schedule

Airlines will operate 24,275 weekly domestic flights in summer schedule

The number of weekly departures is just 2.30 per cent higher as against 23,732 flights being operated by the scheduled carriers in the ongoing winter schedule, according to aviation regulator DGCA

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Indian airlines will operate a total of 24,275 weekly domestic flights during the summer schedule starting from March 31, a nearly 6 per cent increase compared to the year-ago period.

The number of weekly departures is just 2.30 per cent higher as against 23,732 flights being operated by the scheduled carriers in the ongoing winter schedule, according to aviation regulator DGCA.

The summer schedule for 2024 will be from March 31 to October 26.

The DGCA said there will be 24,275 departures per week which have been finalised to/from 125 airports as per the summer schedule.

"Out of these 125 airports, Azamgarh, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Gondia, Jalgaon, Moradabad and Pithoragarh are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a release on Thursday.

Topics :airlinesdomestic flightsAviation industry

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

