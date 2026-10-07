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Airtel launches free international roaming, hikes postpaid tariffs by ₹50

No 2 carrier follows Vodafone Idea that offered free international roaming on select plans

bharti airtel
The move comes after Vodafone Idea, India’s third-largest telecom carrier, introduced free international roaming for prepaid, postpaid and enterprise customers
Gulveen Aulakh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 12:06 PM IST
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India’s second-largest telecom carrier, Bharti Airtel, on Wednesday launched free international roaming on all postpaid plans, with the benefit applicable to one international trip every year.
 
The company has also raised tariffs for its postpaid plans by ₹50. The plans now start at ₹499 for an individual user, ₹749 for two people, ₹1,049 for three people, ₹1,249 and ₹ 1,449 for four people, and ₹1,799 for five people in a family.
 
Calling it a complimentary international roaming pack, the company said the plan offers 5GB of data, 60 minutes of calls, 25 outgoing SMS and free incoming SMS, all valid for five days.
 
For customers on Airtel Postpaid family plans, the free international roaming option will be available to each family member who is part of the plan.
 
“Postpaid for us is about delivering the best-in class experience in the Indian market. We have the best network experience in the country, on which we offer our postpaid customers Fast Lane technology on 5G, and constant Spam and frauds protection. What is more, we offer the customers the best value – through access to entertainment and services that enrich their everyday lives; and now Free International Roaming for them. We are determined to constantly raising the game for customers and give them more and more reasons to choose Airtel Postpaid,” said Amit Tripathi, director — market operations, Bharti Airtel.
 
The move comes after Vodafone Idea, India’s third-largest telecom carrier, introduced free international roaming for prepaid, postpaid and enterprise customers.
 
Vodafone Idea customers can avail of free international roaming for three trips in a year, with varying international data quotas and outgoing minutes.
 
The benefit is available with postpaid plans starting at ₹501, annual prepaid unlimited data plans and corporate plans starting at ₹451.
 
The company has said customers could save up to ₹9,000 a year through the offer.
 
Free international roaming offers come at a time when outbound travel costs have risen by 20-30 per cent owing to higher airline tariffs and inflationary pressures on commodities. 
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First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 12:06 PM IST

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