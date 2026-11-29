The Opposition delegation, which met Stalin in Chennai on Sunday evening, failed to change his party’s position. Stalin subsequently said the DMK would support the Centre’s Delimitation Bill because there was “no other option”.

The DMK, with 22 Lok Sabha MPs, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), or NCP (SP), whose working president Supriya Sule leads a party with eight MPs, are crucial to the government’s confidence of securing the required numbers. In a House with 540 members, including three vacancies, the constitutional amendment would need 360 votes if all members are present and voting. The government’s previous attempt in mid-April fell short by 54 votes.

Much has changed since then. Rebellions in the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, or UBT), along with the Shiromani Akali Dal’s return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), have added a cumulative 27 MPs to the ruling coalition’s strength. The DMK and NCP (SP) bring another 30 MPs into the government’s potential support base. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which has four Lok Sabha MPs, voted for the Bill in April and is expected to do so again.

A senior government functionary said on Sunday that the government expected to muster the support of as many as 371 Lok Sabha MPs for the delimitation-linked women’s reservation legislation. The possibility of some Opposition MPs abstaining could further improve its chances. Under Article 368, a constitutional amendment requires a majority of the total membership of each House as well as the support of at least two-thirds of members present and voting.

After meeting the Opposition INDIA bloc delegation, Stalin said the DMK would back the Bill, arguing that Tamil Nadu stood to lose even its limited protection if the legislation was defeated. “Our stand is that if the delimitation Bill is defeated, we will lose even minimal protection to Tamil Nadu,” he said, referring to Article 82 of the Constitution. “There is no option but to support Delimitation Bill.”

The former Tamil Nadu chief minister added that the Congress-led Opposition had not proposed an alternative.

If the 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill is defeated, Article 82 will permit delimitation based on the new population figures once the results of the 2027 Census are published in March next year. Southern states fear that using population as the basis for allocating parliamentary seats would reduce their relative representation because their population ­growth has been slower than that of northern states.

The new Bill, however, differs from the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill introduced in April. It proposes a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats across states and Union Territories and extends the freeze on inter-state seat allocation until 2051, addressing concerns that population-based delimitation could upset the existing balance of representation. It retains the 1971 Census as the basis for allocating Lok Sabha seats among states, while providing for the redrawing of constituencies within states using the latest published Census figures (2011). The proposal also raises the maximum strength of state assemblies from 500 to 650 and the Lok Sabha ceiling to 850, comprising 815 seats for states and 35 for Union Territories.

The INDIA bloc, however, remains opposed to the proposed exercise. After meeting Stalin, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the expansion of the House to 850 seats would give the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “the power to redraw India’s electoral map in its favour”, which would be “extremely damaging not just to the Indian nation but especially to south India”.

Gandhi also questioned the composition of the proposed Delimitation Commission, which would include Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He alleged that Kumar had been “caught helping the BJP steal votes” and cited what he described as “gerrymandering” in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir. “First they stole votes. Now they want to steal the map. If they succeed, elections will be decided before a single vote is cast. It will be the death of democracy in India,” he said.

A senior government functionary said the proposed Delimitation Bill was identical to the 1957 Act, apart from provisions relating to women’s reservation. Under the Bill, the Delimitation Commission will be chaired by a serving or retired Supreme Court judge appointed by the central government. The Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC will also be a member, along with the state election commissioner of the respective state.

Five Lok Sabha MPs and five state MLAs will serve as associate members. The Lok Sabha Speaker will nominate the MPs based on the strength of political parties in the state, while the state assembly Speaker will nominate the MLAs on a similar basis.

The government functionary said the Commission’s report would be tabled in Parliament, which would have the power to modify or reject it.

While Opposition leaders met Stalin in Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting over tea at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, with senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and J P Nadda, BJP president Nitin Nabin and other party MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. “Excellent meeting with the BJP Parliamentary Party Executive Committee at 7, LKM. Had productive conversations on various subjects,” Modi said in a post on X, on Sunday.

The government has also secured support from another southern party that opposed the Bill in April. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao described the revised proposal as a major win for southern states, arguing that the government had dropped population as the basis for delimitation and opted for a proportional increase in Lok Sabha seats.

The BRS decided to support the Bill because the proposed 50 per cent increase would preserve southern states’ share of parliamentary representation at 24 per cent, Rao said. He nevertheless called on the Centre to address concerns over gerrymandering and ensure that the exercise was conducted methodically and impartially, with representation for all political parties on the Commission. The BRS has no Lok Sabha MPs but has three members in the Rajya Sabha.

The five southern states, along with the Union Territories of Puducherry and Lakshadweep, account for 131 of the Lok Sabha’s 543 seats, or 24.12 per cent. Tamil Nadu has the largest representation, with 39 seats (7.18 per cent), followed by Karnataka with 28 (5.16 per cent), Andhra Pradesh with 25 (4.60 per cent), Kerala with 20 (3.68 per cent) and Telangana with 17 (3.13 per cent). Puducherry and Lakshadweep have one seat each (0.18 per cent).

In April, 53 of the 131 MPs from southern India voted in favour of the Constitution Amendment Bill and 75 against it, according to Lok Sabha records. The voting records do not list the positions of three MPs -- two from the Congress and one from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). The votes in favour came from the BJP (29) and its NDA allies, including the Telugu Desam Party (16), Jana Sena Party (two) and Janata Dal (Secular) (two). All four YSRCP MPs, though not part of the NDA, also supported the Bill.

Those voting against it included the Congress (40), DMK (22), Indian Union Muslim League (three), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (three), Communist Party of India (two), VCK (one), AIMIM (one), Kerala Congress (one), Revolutionary Socialist Party (one) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (one).

On the table, before the House

Three Bills — Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026; Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill; and Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 — will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday

New proposal provides for a uniform 50% increase in seats across states and UTs and freezes inter-state allocation until 2051

Retains the 1971 Census for inter-state seat allocation but uses 2011 Census data to redraw constituencies within states

Raises the ceiling for state assemblies to 650 and the Lok Sabha to 850 (815 for states and 35 for UTs)

Delimitation Commission to comprise a Supreme Court judge as chairman, the CEC or nominee, five Lok Sabha MPs and five state MLAs