Proposed GST changes aim to make India's services exports more competitive

The proposal seeks to remove some existing restrictions around overseas branches and services performed in India for foreign customers, while allowing faster refunds of GST paid on inputs. Under the proposed mechanism, 90 per cent of eligible refund claims could be released upfront after a risk-based check, with the balance settled subsequently.

The first change that the GST Council has proposed concerns the requirement and role of branch offices. “The definition of an export required that the supplier and the recipient not be establishments of the same person, and a supply routed through the exporter's own office fell within that description. That condition has been removed. What decides the question now is whether the customer is abroad, and how the exporter has arranged his overseas presence no longer matters. This is of direct value to information technology and business services, professional and consulting firms, research organisations and engineering companies,” according to the document seen by Business Standard.