Home care was the only category that saw growth, 11.2 per cent, on a year-on year basis in April. However, it was down sequentially by 20.9 per cent

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Premium
FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 7:21 PM IST
Demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) fell in April owing to lower stocking by kiranas, according to the data from Bizom. Kiranas stocked lower quantities in April as they resorted to heavy stocking in March. 
Sales in value terms were down 8.4 per cent in the month as against the same period last year while on a month-on-month basis, they declined 17 per cent.
Urban areas witnessed a sharper decline, 10.2 per cent, in April compared to the same month last year while rural areas saw a fall of 7.6 per cent.

First Published: May 08 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

