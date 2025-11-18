Home / Industry / News / Anthropic, Microsoft and Nvidia come together in a strategic partnership

Anthropic, Microsoft and Nvidia come together in a strategic partnership

Microsoft & Nvidia commit to invest up to $15 billion in Anthropic

Microsoft logo, Microsoft
BS Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 10:54 PM IST
Google
In a significant move, Microsoft on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Nvidia and Anthropic. As part of this partnership, Anthropic has committed to purchase $30 billion of Azure compute capacity and to contract additional compute capacity up to one gigawatt.
 
Additionally, Microsoft and Nvidia have committed to invest up to $5 billion and $10 billion respectively in Anthropic. Anthropic is a direct competition to OpenAI, also backed by Microsoft.
 
Anthropic is scaling its rapidly-growing Claude AI model on Microsoft Azure, powered by Nvidia, which will broaden access to Claude and provide Azure enterprise customers with expanded model choice and new capabilities.
 
For the first time, Nvidia and Anthropic are establishing a deep technology partnership to support Anthropic’s future growth.
 
Anthropic and Nvidia will collaborate on design and engineering, with the goal of optimising Anthropic models for the best possible performance, efficiency, and TCO, and optimising future Nvidia architectures for Anthropic workloads.
 
Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft in a video said, “As an industry, we really need to move beyond any type of zero-sum narrative or winner takes all the hype. What’s required now is the hard work of building broad, durable capabilities together so that this technology can deliver real, tangible local success for every country, every sector, and every customer, the opportunity simply is too big to approach any other way.”
 
Microsoft and Anthropic are also expanding their existing partnership to provide broader access to Claude for businesses.
 
Customers of Microsoft Foundry will be able to access Anthropic’s frontier Claude models including Claude Sonnet 4.5, Claude Opus 4.1, and Claude Haiku 4.5.
 
This partnership will make Claude the only frontier model available on all three of the world’s most prominent cloud services. Azure customers will gain expanded choice in models and access to Claude-specific capabilities.
 
Microsoft has also committed to continuing access for Claude across Microsoft’s Copilot family, including GitHub Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Copilot Studio.
 
Dario Amodei, CEO, Anthropic also in the same video said, “Just excited to take a large number of chips and use it to serve our mutual enterprise customers together to make the smartest models. The models that run the fastest for the lowest possible cost.”
 
Jensen Huang, founder and CEO Nvidia, said that the world has just barely realized where we are in the AI Journey. “We’ve admired the work of Anthropic and Dario for a long time, and this is the first time we are going to deeply partner with Anthropic to accelerate Claude,” he said.
 

Topics :MicrosoftNvidiaOpenAI

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

