Festive lift keeps three-wheeler market steady as FY26 enters second half

India’s three-wheeler market has entered the second half of FY26 on stable ground, supported by a festive-season boost and a respectable performance through the April–September period. Industry analysts say demand indicators point to a continuation of the first-half trend, keeping full-year growth in the mid-single digits.

According to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), wholesale dispatches in H1 FY26 rose 5.5 per cent year-on-year to 394,450 units, helped by strong traction in July. Retail sales reported by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) grew 3.8 per cent in the same period to 618,236 units. While May to July recorded healthy gains, August and September saw a temporary dip.

The festive month has now added to that base. In October, retail sales increased 5.4 per cent to 129,517 units, while wholesale volumes rose 5.9 per cent to 81,288 units, reinforcing expectations of a steady second half. What is driving steady three-wheeler demand in FY26? “The drivers that supported H1 — last-mile connectivity, expanding demand in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, and rising small-load movement — continue to hold firm,” said Anurag Singh, advisor, Primus Partners. He expects H2 FY26 growth to remain in the 5–6 per cent range, broadly mirroring the first half, with full-year expansion likely around 7 per cent.

Passenger three-wheelers continue to dominate the segment, though the goods sub-segment is growing slightly faster on the back of short-haul logistics demand. Exports have been stable as well. Singh noted that FY26 began on a stronger-than-usual footing, with April seeing elevated volumes despite the typical March buying surge for depreciation benefits. The festive push in October has further strengthened sentiment for the remainder of the year. Will EV three-wheeler sales soften as subsidies near exhaustion? Electric three-wheelers remain on a long-term growth path, though near-term sales may soften. The subsidy quota under the PM e-Drive scheme is nearly exhausted for the current fiscal, which could weigh on January–March volumes. Singh cautioned that regulatory oversight will be critical as low-quality EV models proliferate.