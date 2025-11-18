Home / Industry / News / Festive lift keeps three-wheeler market steady as FY26 enters second half

Festive lift keeps three-wheeler market steady as FY26 enters second half

A festive-season boost and a reasonably strong April-September performance have put India's three-wheeler market on stable footing for H2 FY26

In October, retail sales increased 5.4 per cent to 129,517 units, while wholesale volumes rose 5.9 per cent to 81,288 units | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 2:18 PM IST
India’s three-wheeler market has entered the second half of FY26 on stable ground, supported by a festive-season boost and a respectable performance through the April–September period. Industry analysts say demand indicators point to a continuation of the first-half trend, keeping full-year growth in the mid-single digits.
 
According to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), wholesale dispatches in H1 FY26 rose 5.5 per cent year-on-year to 394,450 units, helped by strong traction in July. Retail sales reported by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) grew 3.8 per cent in the same period to 618,236 units. While May to July recorded healthy gains, August and September saw a temporary dip.
 
The festive month has now added to that base. In October, retail sales increased 5.4 per cent to 129,517 units, while wholesale volumes rose 5.9 per cent to 81,288 units, reinforcing expectations of a steady second half.
 
What is driving steady three-wheeler demand in FY26?
“The drivers that supported H1 — last-mile connectivity, expanding demand in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, and rising small-load movement — continue to hold firm,” said Anurag Singh, advisor, Primus Partners. He expects H2 FY26 growth to remain in the 5–6 per cent range, broadly mirroring the first half, with full-year expansion likely around 7 per cent.
 
Passenger three-wheelers continue to dominate the segment, though the goods sub-segment is growing slightly faster on the back of short-haul logistics demand. Exports have been stable as well. Singh noted that FY26 began on a stronger-than-usual footing, with April seeing elevated volumes despite the typical March buying surge for depreciation benefits. The festive push in October has further strengthened sentiment for the remainder of the year.
 
Will EV three-wheeler sales soften as subsidies near exhaustion?
Electric three-wheelers remain on a long-term growth path, though near-term sales may soften. The subsidy quota under the PM e-Drive scheme is nearly exhausted for the current fiscal, which could weigh on January–March volumes. Singh cautioned that regulatory oversight will be critical as low-quality EV models proliferate.
 
Analysts say deeper urbanisation, strong village-link and last-mile traffic, and supportive permit issuances in smaller markets continue to underpin demand. With these fundamentals intact, manufacturers enter the second half of FY26 with cautious optimism after a steady first-half performance. 
3 Wheeler Sales 2025 2024 % change (YoY)
April 99,766 80,127 24.51%
May 104448 98,274 6.20%
June 100625 94,326 6.68%
July 111426 110511 0.83%
August 103105 105493 -2.26%
September 98,866 106534 -7.20%
October      
  618,236 595,265 3.80%
       
       
Source - FADA      
 
  2024 2025 % change (YoY)
April 49,774 49,441 -0.70%
May 55,763 53,942 -3.30%
June 59,544 61,828 3.80%
July 59,073 69,403 17.50%
August 69,962 75,759 8.30%
September 79,683 84,077 5.50%
       
  373,799 394,450 5.50%
       
       
Source - SIAM      
 
  2025 - H2 2024 - H2  
October (SIAM) 81,288 76,770 5.90%
October (FADA) 1,29,517 1,22,848 5.43%
 
 

