Anti-vaping campaign launched, to focus on adverse effects of addiction

A campaign has been launched to curtail the practice of vaping among adolescents and to recommend effective solutions, with experts seeking impactful communication to highlight its adverse effect.

Experts from various fields such as sports, bureaucracy, armed forces and child welfare have joined the campaign 'Freedom For Our Future' by think-tank Think Change Forum.

The experts have urged the government to initiate awareness campaigns against vaping through various public media platforms, mirroring the impactful anti-smoking advertisements.

Sanjoy Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, Founder Trustee Salam Balak Trust said, Just as graphic anti-smoking advertisements are shown in movie halls, we need similar impactful communication against vaping."



"These advertisements should depict the potential harm to a person's lungs and overall health, and strive to make vaping uncool. The need of the moment is for government to launch an anti-vaping advertising campaign," Roy said.

Deepa Malik, Padma Shri Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awardee said the campaign will go a long way to curtail the habit of vaping amongst children and protect their health.

Policymakers also must swiftly revise policies and initiate comprehensive awareness campaigns about the detrimental effects of vaping. These impactful advertisements should not be limited to movie halls alone but should be displayed in various public spaces to rectify misconceptions."



The campaign will be primarily digital and consist of a series of educational videos that will highlight the ill effects of vaping and dismantle any misinformation attached to the habit, a statement by TCF said.

The campaign will also enhance awareness regarding the ban on vaping in India as well as in other countries, elucidating the rationale behind such measures.

Experts also demanded the establishment of a comprehensive government-led demand reduction program, coupled with new legislation to punish behaviours like vaping.

Dr Rajesh Kumar, Executive Director, Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses (SPYM) said, "While global and Indian efforts have largely focused on supply reduction, we must also prioritise demand reduction."



Relying solely on supply reduction initiatives is insufficient. A government demand reduction policy, working in tandem with supply reduction efforts, is imperative.

This policy could encompass stringent laws penalising individuals engaged in vaping or other substance abuse issues. Such measures would instil fear among both children and parents, leading to reduced usage and subsequently impacting the supply aspect as well, he said.