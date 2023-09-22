As business booms for Indian hotels, you can't check in any time you like

Empty rooms in a key hotel threatened to bring down the Oberoi Group in its pre-independence years, before the Second World War triggered a boom. The cash that flowed in after (stuffed in mattress covers) helped build the formidable hospitality empire.



Indians are filling up hotel rooms. There were 8.4 million foreign tourist arrivals in India in the 12 months ending June 2023. That is 21 per cent lower than the 10.7 million seen over a comparable period ending June 2019. Domestic tourism remains robust. There were over 200 domestic tourists for every foreign traveller in 2022, compared to 74 in 2019.



