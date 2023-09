As business booms for Indian hotels, you can't check in any time you like

Indians are filling up hotel rooms. There were 8.4 million foreign tourist arrivals in India in the 12 months ending June 2023. That is 21 per cent lower than the 10.7 million seen over a comparable period ending June 2019. Domestic tourism remains robust. There were over 200 domestic tourists for every foreign traveller in 2022, compared to 74 in 2019.





Adding new hotel capacity can take between 3-5 years, according to a September 13 Equity Research report by financial services firm Jefferies; authored by analyst Prateek Kumar. It noted that land to set up new hotels in prime areas is scarce, as inflation in building material costs and labour expenses continue. According to the report, even with all factors taken care of, the average time taken to construct a new property can vary between 3-5 years.

The domestic tourism boom has led to a crunch at hotels. There are 2.2 hotel rooms per 1,000 people globally. It is 0.1 in India. China’s number is over three, while it is even higher in the US.