As interest rates rise, zombie companies haunt India Inc

If Indian companies were people, around 20 per cent of the listed space would be individuals whose salaries don’t cover their loan instalments.

An analysis of 1,995 listed companies shows that 19.2 per cent of them earn less what is needed to meet interest payments. The interest coverage ratio is the ratio of a company’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to its interest payout. The ratio is less than one for 384 companies. They are called zombie companies if the ratio remains below one for three years in a row.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Howard Marks, the legendary American investor, recently said vulnerable companies could end up defaulting on their loans as global interest rates rise. Rates have mostly headed down for the last 40 years after touching 20 per cent in the United States (US) in 1980, he said in a recent note. He suggested that companies and investors used to benign environments may find the going tough when interest rates start to rise and loans are refinanced at higher costs. Rating agencies have pointed to increased chances of default in the US and Europe.